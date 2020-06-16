PH agrees to sell water to Leadwood, purchase old County Mart

The council passed an ordinance to sell water to the City of Leadwood for $3.02 per 1,000 gallons. The water will be sold in bulk to Leadwood at the same rate it is sold to the citizens of Park Hills.

City Administrator Mark McFarland said he decided to extend an offer for the sale of water to Leadwood after learning that the city has had difficulty getting the radionuclides in their water system down to an acceptable level.

“Currently, we are anticipating 120,000 gallons a day,” McFarland said on the amount of water to be sold to Leadwood. “At $3.02, that’s going to generate $132,000 per year for the water department just selling bulk water.”

Though both of the towns’ councils have passed the measure, McFarland said the deal would ultimately depend on approval from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. He further emphasized that no city funds will be used to provide the water to Leadwood and that it will be their responsibility to get the purchased water to their citizens.

The council then moved to approve the purchase of the old County Mart building located across from the Park Hills Library and next to the new County Mart Building. The city agreed to purchase the property for $100,000, making annual $25,000 payments for four years.