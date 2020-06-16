PH agrees to sell water to Leadwood, purchase old County Mart

The Park Hills City Council met last week for the first regular session since the election. Along with swearing in new members, the council passed ordinances allowing for the sale of water to Leadwood and the purchase of the old County Mart building.
After votes were cast on June 2, Micheal Adam Bowers was re-elected to serve Ward 1, and Steve Weinhold was re-elected to represent Ward 4. Adam Kell was elected to serve Ward 3, and Stacey Easter unseated David Easter to serve Ward 2.
Park Hills City Clerk Terri Richardson swore in the elected members, and all three took the Oath of Office.
Members of the council elected this month will serve two-year terms ending in 2022.
Mayor Daniel Naucke thanked exiting Councilman David Easter for his years of dedicated service to the city. He was presented with a plaque to commemorate his time serving on the council.
In the first meeting of the new council, one of the priorities was the election of mayor pro-tem.
Most cities do not have a position of vice mayor, but rather appoint a person, from the city council, to act as mayor pro-tempore in the absence of the actual mayor. The position is commonly referred to as mayor pro tem.
Naucke opened up the floor for nominations, and Bowers nominated Councilman Larry LaChance, of Ward 2. No other nominations were made, and LaChance was voted into the position unanimously.
The council passed an ordinance to sell water to the City of Leadwood for $3.02 per 1,000 gallons. The water will be sold in bulk to Leadwood at the same rate it is sold to the citizens of Park Hills.
City Administrator Mark McFarland said he decided to extend an offer for the sale of water to Leadwood after learning that the city has had difficulty getting the radionuclides in their water system down to an acceptable level.
“Currently, we are anticipating 120,000 gallons a day,” McFarland said on the amount of water to be sold to Leadwood. “At $3.02, that’s going to generate $132,000 per year for the water department just selling bulk water.”
Though both of the towns’ councils have passed the measure, McFarland said the deal would ultimately depend on approval from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. He further emphasized that no city funds will be used to provide the water to Leadwood and that it will be their responsibility to get the purchased water to their citizens.
The council then moved to approve the purchase of the old County Mart building located across from the Park Hills Library and next to the new County Mart Building. The city agreed to purchase the property for $100,000, making annual $25,000 payments for four years.
The city plans to demolish the building and clear the lot to make way for potential future development in the area.
The council approved the reinvestment of a $200,000 Certificate of Deposit (CD) held by the city.
McFarland said the interest rates on CDs have plummeted and recommended splitting the money and reinvesting it with the Bank of Belgrade. He suggested putting $100,000 into a nine-month CD at an interest rate of 0.8%, and the remaining $100,000 into a 16-month CD to earn a 0.9% return.
McFarland said he hoped that by the end of the new CD terms, interest rates might be higher, and the money could be moved somewhere else to earn more money for the city potentially.
During the council meeting, the council also:
- Certified the results from the election on June 2.
- Amended the city’s pay matrix to bring pay for seasonal workers up to minimum wage ($9.45 per hour).
- Amended the city’s personnel manual to allow flextime for certain employees.
- Passed a resolution authorizing the disposal of records.
