PH approves purchases, increased bulk pickup fees

The purchase of a Griswold pool pump was approved to replace the broken pump that prematurely ended this year's pool season. The Parks and Recreation Department will be getting the new pool pump for $7,015 from the Missouri Machinery and Engineering Company of St. Louis.

The Park Hills Water Department received approval to purchase a Motorola Ace Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system designed specifically for the city's water system.

Utility Director Frank Shovlin explained to council members that the current system used to monitor and operate the city's water utilities had become outdated and frequently inoperable. He recommended the SCADA system, which has become an industry standard, to allow the department to provide water services to citizens effectively and efficiently.

The installation of the SCADA system will take more than a year to complete The new system will be purchased from Electric Controls Company, Inc. of Earth City at a price not to exceed $210,480.

City Administrator Mark McFarland said the city had budgeted $180,000 for the water system upgrade during this fiscal year. He said since the project's projected completion date falls in the next fiscal year, he does not expect the project to go over budget.

During November's regular meeting, the council also appointed Candy Inmam to the Park Hills Library Board following the resignation of Shauna Martin.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

