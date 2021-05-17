PH approves resource officer

The Park Hills City Council met last week for their regular May session. During the meeting, the council passed ordinances including truck purchases for the utilities department, the city's junk removal process, building permit fees, unlicensed vehicle storage, and the Park Hills Police Department providing a campus resource officer for Mineral Area College.
Before the council began reviewing and passing ordinances, City Administrator Mark McFarland took the opportunity to acknowledge local law enforcement officers as part of National Peace Officers Memorial Day, which falls on May 15 of each year.
"I am very proud of the men and women that make up our Park Hills Police Department," the administrator said. "And proud of their desire to protect our citizens, each and every day, and just want to say thank you to all of them for what they do."
Police Chief Richard McFarland was in attendance at the meeting and was asked to stand while the council and others present gave a round of applause to show their appreciation to the department.
Next, Mayor John Clark began a discussion and suggested that the council only meet for work sessions as needed, rather than regularly meeting at the end of each month.
"I think the work sessions sometimes just become another council meeting," said Clark. "I'd like them to be a little bit more of a work session, actually designed for a specific topic."
The mayor floated the idea and asked the council for their thoughts on the proposed change. The council members agreed and approved the mayor's suggestion to hold work sessions on an as-needed basis.
The council then reviewed and passed three ordinances during the unfinished business portion of the meeting agenda.
The first ordinance approved authorizes the repayment of $200,000 borrowed from the city's Restricted Reserve Fund on Jan. 14, 2020. The city will repay the borrowed money in increments of $50,000 per year, with no interest accruing, over the next four fiscal years beginning in the next fiscal year 2021-2022.
Another ordinance that the council approved this month pertained to the covering of unlicensed motor vehicles stored on private property.
Community Development Director Rachel St. Pierre explained that the ordinance would help address some of the issues the city has encountered with the use of loose and worn vehicle covers throughout town.
"If you go around town, you're going to notice that there's a lot of particularly blue plastic woven covers on things that are not fitted," St. Pierre noted. "They're tied down with ropes and bungee cords, they fray away from the wind, and they get into the street, the ditches, and they go all over the place.
"So we just want to help reinforce that people are covering their vehicles with something that's fitted, that's going to not only look nice but probably work better for their vehicle or their camper storage anyway," she added, "and it's also not going to end up across the street."
The council approved the measure before moving on to pass an ordinance regarding a Mineral Area College campus resource officer.
The ordinance allows for a contract between the city's police department and the college for police services.
Chief McFarland was on hand to provide the council with a brief overview of the agreement.
"MAC actually contacted us and asked if it would be something that we would be interested in," the chief explained. "I think it's a good way for us to expand our department and build bigger and better relationships with anybody and everybody that we can.
"[The college] is funding the officer so the city is not out any money there at all other than their uniforms and duty gear," he added. "So, for me, it's a win-win."
Clark asked the chief about any restrictions on the campus resource officer, to which he explained that the officer's duties would be limited to campus-related policing.
"The restriction is that he's a college resource officer; he's not going to be answering domestic violence calls and motor vehicle crashes in the city," he explained. "So his assignment or her assignment, whoever it may be, will be out there between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and they will be working some after-hours ballgames and things like that."
Ward 4 Councilman Steve Weinhold inquired about whether the college would be providing a patrol vehicle and to whom the cost of vehicle maintenance and fuel would fall.
Chief McFarland said those details were still unconfirmed at the time of the meeting. He noted that the department has a vehicle available for use at the college. He said he did not expect high costs associated with wear-and-tear maintenance as the car would only be patrolling the campus.
Moving on to new business, the council passed a measure updating the fee structure related to building permit fees.
Before the new ordinance was passed, the community development director said those applying for a construction permit would pay the square footage cost for the construction permit, which is a minimum of $30. Then, on top of that, they would have three other costs based on any new mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work.
"So we're just going to add a few keywords in [the code] just to make sure that it's clear that you're not going to be charged extra on top of your construction permit fee," said St. Pierre.
During the May meeting, the council also:
- Authorized the purchase of two new trucks for the water and sewer departments. The water department will acquire a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 half-ton pickup truck for $23,964, while the sewer department will buy a 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 three-quarter-ton pickup truck. The trucks will be purchased from Auto Plaza Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Farmington, which came in with the lowest sale bid. The purchases were included in the utilities department budget, and the truck prices came in under the budgeted amounts.
- Passed an ordinance revising the abatement process and providing for a special tax bill. The measure allows the city to remove nuisance junk and trash from properties after a 7-day notice period. The ordinance further enables the city to immediately dispose of the junk and trash and charge the property owner, through a special tax bill, for any costs associated with the nuisance removal and disposal.
