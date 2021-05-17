PH approves resource officer

The mayor floated the idea and asked the council for their thoughts on the proposed change. The council members agreed and approved the mayor's suggestion to hold work sessions on an as-needed basis.

The council then reviewed and passed three ordinances during the unfinished business portion of the meeting agenda.

The first ordinance approved authorizes the repayment of $200,000 borrowed from the city's Restricted Reserve Fund on Jan. 14, 2020. The city will repay the borrowed money in increments of $50,000 per year, with no interest accruing, over the next four fiscal years beginning in the next fiscal year 2021-2022.

Another ordinance that the council approved this month pertained to the covering of unlicensed motor vehicles stored on private property.

Community Development Director Rachel St. Pierre explained that the ordinance would help address some of the issues the city has encountered with the use of loose and worn vehicle covers throughout town.

"If you go around town, you're going to notice that there's a lot of particularly blue plastic woven covers on things that are not fitted," St. Pierre noted. "They're tied down with ropes and bungee cords, they fray away from the wind, and they get into the street, the ditches, and they go all over the place.