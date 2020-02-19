PH council votes on trash fee increase, Prop P, wages

The Park Hills City Council met last week and approved ordinances relating to the placement of a Proposition P measure on the August voting ballot, proclaiming candidates for election to the council in April, raising the minimum wage for city employees, and increasing solid waste user fees.
The first item to be taken up during the unfinished business portion of the council meeting was the consideration and approval of a Proposition P (Prop P) tax measure to be placed on the general election ballot. If passed by voters on Aug. 4, Prop P will impose a general sales tax increase of one-fourth of on 1% (.25%) for the purpose of providing equipment and training for the city’s police department.
The general sales tax in Park Hills is currently 2.75% so passing Prop P will bring the tax to an even 3% and could potentially generate more than $100,000 in additional annual funds for the department.
The council voted unanimously in favor of the Prop P ballot placement and the decision will be made by Park Hills voters in August.
Park Hill residents will see a bump in trash pickup fees as the council voted to increase solid waste user fees by $1.25 per month during February's meeting.
“Currently, we are losing around $32,000-33,000 a year due to the fact that landfill fees are going up,” said City Administrator Mark McFarland on the city’s solid waste service. “We figured a $1.25 increase, taking it from $12 a month to $13.25 a month, will balance it out with just a little playroom because we know the [landfill] fees are going to go up again.”
City Mayor Daniel Naucke said that while he knew nobody wanted to see the fee increase, the city didn't really have a choice.
“I know it's a hard decision to make, don't get me wrong,” Naucke said to the council members. “But we at least need to break even on this stuff so we're not taking it out of general [funds] and subsidizing it.”
Naucke went on to say that it's not the city's intention to make money on these services and it's not an easy decision to increase any user fees, but the city can't afford to continue losing money on services.
Looking forward to possible commercial development, the council voted to convene the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission to discuss plans for the city’s TIF District 4, which includes the downtown area and was adopted on July 12, 2005.
Community Development Director Robert Sullivan said the district still has eight years left and there is still a lot of room left for improvements to the downtown area.
“Multiple things could be done there that we could continue using the money that’s coming in via the TIF for,” said Sullivan. “We really need to get that commission together to reconsider extending some the TIF offerings in that area to get rid of blight, extend city services, and to help those that are looking for a new place [to locate] downtown.”
Sullivan said they aren’t asking to change the original scope of work regarding what the TIF was put in place to cover. The TIF was drafted to address the area’s blight from vacant properties, as well as other improvement projects approved by the council for that area.
Perhaps the most notable project to be aided by the TIF is the development of the commercial property at the corner of East Main Street and Flat River Drive, where Casey’s General Store is now located.
The council also voted to adopt a new pay scale for the city’s Level 1 and 2 employees, bringing starting pay for workers on those levels to the newly enacted state minimum wage of $9.45 an hour.
In November, Missouri citizens voted to increase the state’s minimum wage to $9.45 an hour for 2020, increasing each year until 2023, when it will cap at $12 an hour. However, municipalities are exempt from having to comply with the state’s wage increase.
The matter was discussed in the council’s work session last month and it was decided that in order to obtain quality city employees, compliance with the state’s minimum wage would be necessary. This wage increase only applies to regular full-time and part-time workers on the lower two levels of the city’s pay matrix and starting wages for seasonal workers will remain at $8.60 an hour.
Additionally, the ordinance increases the three-year pay raise schedule for these two levels, which primarily includes staff at the Park Hills Senior Center and the public library. The ordinance went into effect Tuesday.
Candidates for open council seats were made official as the council passed the ordinance for the election of four council members on April 7. The elected council members will each serve two-year terms.
Running for the positions of Ward 2 representatives are Incumbent David Easter as well as Stacey Easter. Seeking election to represent Ward 4 on the council is Incumbent Steve Weinhold along with Ginger Pizarro.
There are two seats on the city council for each of the city’s four wards for a total of eight council positions. One seat representing Ward 3 was left vacant after former Ward 3 Councilman Ed Hart moved out of the city limits, resigning the position. No one filed for election to the vacant Ward 3 seat so the spot could go to a write-in candidate or be left vacant after the election.
It’s unclear at this point what actions will be taken should the Ward 3 position be left vacant after the election.
A resolution concerning changing of the name of Douglas Drive to Loveless Drive died for lack of motion by members of the council. The request was made by a local real estate developer, Ben Loveless.
After the resolution failed, Loveless addressed the council and said he and his wife have purchased all of the properties on the street. He explained that his company’s goal has been to remodel the properties and fill them with high-quality tenants.
Loveless said the reason they are wanting to see the name of the street changed is due to a stigma attached to the street name. He said they’ve remodeled the properties and are now renting them to quality tenants but finding it difficult to fill the rentals due to negative opinions of the street.
There are 24 separate residents on Douglass Drive and Loveless said the negative association with the street name comes from past problems involving crime which is no longer a significant issue. He said he hoped the council would reconsider the request in the future.
