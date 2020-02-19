PH council votes on trash fee increase, Prop P, wages

City Mayor Daniel Naucke said that while he knew nobody wanted to see the fee increase, the city didn't really have a choice.

“I know it's a hard decision to make, don't get me wrong,” Naucke said to the council members. “But we at least need to break even on this stuff so we're not taking it out of general [funds] and subsidizing it.”

Naucke went on to say that it's not the city's intention to make money on these services and it's not an easy decision to increase any user fees, but the city can't afford to continue losing money on services.

Looking forward to possible commercial development, the council voted to convene the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission to discuss plans for the city’s TIF District 4, which includes the downtown area and was adopted on July 12, 2005.

Community Development Director Robert Sullivan said the district still has eight years left and there is still a lot of room left for improvements to the downtown area.