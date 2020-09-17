PH councilman resigns, city adds late fees to water bills

“The City of Park Hills was awarded $353,170.82 from the county under the CARES Act funds,” he said. “Last week, we had to put some final paperwork down there to be able to get it. We're waiting for the money to be transferred into our bank. It’s going to be a direct deposit.

“Under the CARES Act, we will still be able to continue to put new claims in on this money through the end of December,” McFarland explained. “In fact, Brandy sent our August COVID expenses into the county last week, which included masks for all of our employees, a bunch of new wipes and stuff we were able to get our hands on.

“And also, it helps to reimburse anybody that is out on COVID for their wages that we pay them while they're in quarantine,” he added. “So, you know this CARES Act has really helped our budget.”

McFarland moved on to talk about the council’s consideration of a fee increase for trash pickup service.

“Our sanitation fund is over budget,” he told council members. “It looks like it's time that we need to discuss raising the trash rates. I know nobody likes to raise anything but we possibly need to do that in order to balance our budget. We're starting to subsidize it out of general fund now and that's not what we need to do.”