PH councilman resigns, city adds late fees to water bills

The Park Hills City Council met last week in regular session where they approved rezoning requests, approved new late fees for overdue utility bills, and authorized an equipment purchase for the Parks and Recreation Department.
The council discussed service interruptions due to employee COVID-19 cases and quarantines, and learned about funds awarded to the city through the CARES Act.
A councilman also announced his resignation during the monthly meeting.
Ward 3 Councilman Ryan Ruble said he would be resigning his position on the council as he will be moving outside city limits. Ruble has been serving on the council since being elected to represent the people of Ward 3 in April 2019. Mayor Daniel Naucke asked Ruble to suggest a replacement for appointment to his seat before vacating the position.
The regular meeting began with public hearings on property rezoning.
Community Development Director Robert Sullivan explained that the owner of D&M Self Storage was seeking approval of rezoning and a special use permit in order to build an additional commercial storage building on his lot at 403 N. Front St.
The council unanimously approved the business owner’s requests before moving on to hear and approve a request to amend land plats within the Black Oak Estates.
During the visitor’s and delegation portion of the meeting, the council heard from an Eagle Scout candidate about her Eagle Scout service project, which entails installing benches in Haney Park.
Elisabeth Barrington said she wanted to know about regulations or restrictions on placing between six and eight benches near the walking trails in the park.
Mayor Naucke said he did not see any problem with the proposed service project, but noted that the benches would have to meet handicap accessibility regulations.
Members of the council did not raise any issue with the park benches. Ward 2 Councilwoman Stacey Easter said she thought it was a great idea as there is currently no seating along the trail.
Naucke advised Barrington to set up a meeting with Parks and Recreation Director Dooley Politte to work out the project details.
City Administrator Mark McFarland gave his report next, beginning by explaining the progress on the new budget for the coming fiscal year.
The city hopes to have the budget completed by the end of the month, and McFarland said they are getting close to completing a solid draft.
The administrator informed the council that the city had recently been awarded CARES Act funding to aid with COVID-related expenses.
“The City of Park Hills was awarded $353,170.82 from the county under the CARES Act funds,” he said. “Last week, we had to put some final paperwork down there to be able to get it. We're waiting for the money to be transferred into our bank. It’s going to be a direct deposit.
“Under the CARES Act, we will still be able to continue to put new claims in on this money through the end of December,” McFarland explained. “In fact, Brandy sent our August COVID expenses into the county last week, which included masks for all of our employees, a bunch of new wipes and stuff we were able to get our hands on.
“And also, it helps to reimburse anybody that is out on COVID for their wages that we pay them while they're in quarantine,” he added. “So, you know this CARES Act has really helped our budget.”
McFarland moved on to talk about the council’s consideration of a fee increase for trash pickup service.
“Our sanitation fund is over budget,” he told council members. “It looks like it's time that we need to discuss raising the trash rates. I know nobody likes to raise anything but we possibly need to do that in order to balance our budget. We're starting to subsidize it out of general fund now and that's not what we need to do.”
As one possible solution, he mentioned a possible increase in bulk trash pickup fees along with regular pickup fees.
Currently, the city charges $7.50 for bulk trash pickup. McFarland noted that landfill fees have been increasing and suggested that the council take a look at the options during their upcoming work session on Sept. 22.
The administrator spoke about COVID-related disruptions in city services, noting that some city employees have been out of commission due to positive testing and quarantines.
“Over the last few weeks, we've had three employees test positive for COVID,” he said. “One returned about a week ago, one should return this week — waiting for a clear test or a doctor's release — and another is in the second week of quarantine.
“We also, right now, have six employees quarantined due to possible exposure to one,” he explained. “And these absences have caused a pretty big disruption in many city services.”
He said this is the second time this month that the city has lost a group of employees due to COVID-related absences. He asked the council members to inform the people of their wards that city workers are doing everything they can to pick up the slack.
“Honestly, we got sewer/water guys picking up trash. We've got parks people picking up trash,” he said. “Our number one goal is to keep trash picked up from house to house.”
He said he wanted to commend all of the city’s workers and department heads for stepping up to keep services in operation while the workforce has been reduced.
The council moved on to pass an ordinance that will apply a late fee to pass-due water bills.
The ordinance will go into effect on Nov. 8 and apply a late fee of 10% of the total payment amount due if the bill is not paid in full within 10 calendar days from the due date posted on residents' water bills.
McFarland said the Utilities Department requested the late fee be applied in order to encourage residents to pay their bills on time, before the disconnection of services occurs. Prior to passing this new ordinance, residents were not charged late fees, and some utility accounts in the city are months overdue.
Another ordinance approved in September’s meeting included an agreement to purchase an all-terrain mower with brush hog and deck kit for the Parks and Recreation Department.
After receiving four bids, the city agreed to purchase an Altoz TRX 766 mower and kit for $18,748.05 from Lawn Care Equipment Co. of Webster Groves.
Moving on, the council passed an ordinance for new stop signs at an intersection on Mills Street. The new stop signs were recently placed at the intersections with a phone number attached to allow the public to provide input.
McFarland said he received seven calls about the stop signs, and all of them were positive comments.
Toward the end of the council meeting, Naucke signed a proclamation designating the week of Sept. 6-12 as National Suicide Prevention Week in Park Hills.
