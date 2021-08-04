PH discusses municipal event stage, fireworks ordinance

After the matter was tabled earlier in July at the regular council meeting, Hulsey worked with Community Development Director Rachel St. Pierre to draft some examples of ordinances and agreements for the funding and construction of the stage, as well as ideas for how to manage its use. The council reviewed the sample documents, which included example bid packets.

The council concluded that the next step would be to go through a bidding process for the stage construction. Soon, the city will send bid packages out to at least three subcontractors, giving five days to allow for bids on the work to be submitted. The council would then approve one of the subcontractors’ bids.

The next step in the process would be the approval of the subcontractor agreement and redevelopment plan. Once those are complete, St. Pierre said the funding could be transferred from the TIF allocation fund to the city’s general fund. Then, a check would have to be made from the general fund to the subcontractor.

The council moved on to talk about a possible change to the city’s fireworks ordinance after some citizens complained that the noises were upsetting to residents who have PTSD, as well as house pets.