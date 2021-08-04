PH discusses municipal event stage, fireworks ordinance

The Park Hills City Council met last week for a July work session. Some of the discussion items on the agenda included an event stage planned for the municipal parking lot, a tracking K9 for the police department, and a possible change to the fireworks ordinance.
Chief Richard McFarland and Animal Control Officer Andrew Lewis spoke to the council about adding another K9 to the police department. The department currently has one K9, a German shepherd named Max. The dog that the department is looking to add to the force is a three-year-old male German shepherd and would be initially used only for tracking purposes.
Lewis said he estimated the total cost of adding the new K9 at $4,500. He said he had already raised a substantial portion of the funds through donations and only needed a remaining $500-$1,000 for training costs.
Mayor John Clark said he was in favor of the addition, but some of the specifics have yet to be determined. The council tabled the discussion and planned to revisit the matter during this month’s regular meeting.
Returning to the discussion of constructing an event stage in the municipal parking lot, Derrick Hulsey, of Husley Properties and the Downtown Park Hills Association (DPHA), brought to the council a more detailed plan for possible ways to get the project underway.
The DPHA had brought the project idea to the council as a community space for events in the downtown area. The city would own the stage and rent it out. The stage would be made of concrete, steel, and treated lumber and would not subtract any parking spaces in the lot. It will have electrical access and audio equipment compatibility.
After the matter was tabled earlier in July at the regular council meeting, Hulsey worked with Community Development Director Rachel St. Pierre to draft some examples of ordinances and agreements for the funding and construction of the stage, as well as ideas for how to manage its use. The council reviewed the sample documents, which included example bid packets.
The council concluded that the next step would be to go through a bidding process for the stage construction. Soon, the city will send bid packages out to at least three subcontractors, giving five days to allow for bids on the work to be submitted. The council would then approve one of the subcontractors’ bids.
The next step in the process would be the approval of the subcontractor agreement and redevelopment plan. Once those are complete, St. Pierre said the funding could be transferred from the TIF allocation fund to the city’s general fund. Then, a check would have to be made from the general fund to the subcontractor.
The council moved on to talk about a possible change to the city’s fireworks ordinance after some citizens complained that the noises were upsetting to residents who have PTSD, as well as house pets.
Mayor Clark said he received a letter voicing concerns, and Ward 2 Councilwoman Stacey Easter said she too had been contacted about fireworks. Both Clark and Easter made clear that they are not against the use of fireworks in the city but said perhaps the council could discuss the number of days that the current ordinance permits the use of fireworks.
The mayor established an ad hoc committee to review the city’s current fireworks ordinance and decide if any changes are warranted. He asked Easter to head up the temporary committee and appointed Ward 2 Councilman Brian Whitfield and Ward 4 Councilwoman Donna Dettmer to serve on the committee.
Moving on, the mayor also spoke of forming committees to meet about any issues pertaining to specific city departments and interests. He said the city has had different committees in the past and he would like to try the concept again.
Clark mentioned forming committees for five separate areas of function: community development, utilities, public works and parks, the library and senior center, and the police and fire departments. The mayor has not yet appointed any council members to the committees.
The council will meet again on Aug. 10 for their regular monthly session.
