City Administrator Mark McFarland briefed the Park Hills City Council on the city’s debt during their late-January work session, breaking down the current financial numbers.
Park Hills has seven outstanding loans totaling $4,832,219.54. Total annual payments on these loans during the current fiscal year will amount to $666,783.72.
McFarland explained that deficit spending this fiscal year is at the lowest amount it’s been for the previous four fiscal years, at $270,000. The city’s deficit has been steadily decreasing since the 2016-17 fiscal year when it was $2.4 million.
McFarland said he believed now that the project adjacent to the fairgrounds area — referred to by developers as the Flat River Commons Project — and the ORV/hiking and biking trails into St. Joe State Park are nearing completion, the city’s spending will significantly decrease and he hopes they can begin balancing out the budget completely as soon as next fiscal year.
The city’s loans include a $615,445.74 loan for a fire truck, which currently carries a balance of $270,451 and will be paid off in September 2022.
A Missouri Transportation Finance Corporation (MTFC) loan of $844,944 was used for the Fairgrounds Drive extension project. That loan has a current balance of $111,196.79 and is projected to be paid off by October 2024.
Another MTFC loan in the amount of $529,668 borrowed for a paving project on East Main Street has a balance of $119,196.79 and is set to be paid in full in August 2024.
Park Hills has a $4.3 million Certificate of Participation (COP) which has a balance of $3.15 million remaining.
The COP is the largest debt currently owed by the city and was used to consolidate several of the city’s previous loans which included a lease-purchase agreement with US Bank to build the Fairgrounds Drive overpass.
Also included in the COP consolidation is a separate lease-purchase agreement used to buy two new vehicles for the police department, a new truck for the parks and recreation department, and a new rock breaker for the street department.
The newest city debt was recently acquired for use on capital improvements. The $137,678 loan will be whittled down with monthly payments of $3,058 -- a $36,696 annual cost to the city budget over a four-year period.
The city's water department recently took on a loan of $614,040.53 for 3,100 new radio-read water flow meters. The first payment on this balance is due on Nov. 1, in the amount of $61,404.05. This payment will be made during the next fiscal year, with payments occurring annually until November 2029.
The city borrowed $144,000 for a sewer department sludge truck which only has one payment remaining. The truck will need a final payment in April of $30,667.52.
McFarland said the sludge truck balance will be paid out of the sewer fund and payments on the new radio-read water flow meters will come from the water fund.
He explained the other loans will be paid using money from the city's general fund.
While not classified as debts, the city plans to make payments back on two CDs)that were cashed in last month.
During January’s regular monthly session, the council voted 6-1 to cash in two CDs held by the city, with Councilman Steve Weinhold voting in opposition. The CDs were each worth $100,000 and McFarland said he would like to see them both put back in the bank by the end of this fiscal year.
“I would like to get that $200,000 back in CDs before Oct. 1, before our new budget comes in,” said McFarland to the council members. “It may not be possible.
“If we can just get one, we’ll just get one, but my goal is to put it back rather than take it and never put it back,” he added. “I hope that’s the will of the council.”
City Mayor Daniel Naucke said that getting the money back in those CD accounts was a priority.
“I think all of us want it back,” said Naucke. “There’s no doubt about that.”
The mayor went on to explain that the interest the city was earning on the CDs has increased so the quicker the funds can be placed back in the bank, the better it will be for the city.
