PH to vote on use tax Tuesday

Voters in Park Hills will decide whether a “use tax” will pass in Tuesday's election. The city council hopes its passage will help fund repairs to streets, sidewalks, and stormwater infrastructure.
If passed by voters next week, the use tax will apply a 2.75% tax to goods purchased online from out-of-state -- the same sales tax rate applied to purchases made within city limits.
No municipal tax is in place for the purchase of online, out-of-state items.
City Administrator Mark McFarland explained it is not an additional tax, and it wouldn’t necessarily affect every city resident.
Additionally, a use tax return would not be required to be filed by any citizen whose purchases from out-of-state vendors do not exceed $2,000 in a calendar year.
McFarland said he believed the tax would mostly affect out-of-state purchases by businesses within the city, many citizens would not be affected.
“While this tax is, without a doubt, the most misunderstood tax, the impact on individual households will be virtually nonexistent,” McFarland explained. “A citizen is only required to pay a use tax after purchasing more than $2,000, within a single year, from out-of-state businesses. Then, it is that citizen’s responsibility to self-report those purchases to the state.”
The city has been deficit spending for the past five years. McFarland said this deficit spending is the result of too many projects using borrowed money and an exceptionally large project that was poorly conceived and improperly funded.
“Everything, including the kitchen sink, has been cut from this year’s budget, and still, an additional $100,000-$150,000 in cuts are needed,” he said. “Since mid-March, the coronavirus has invaded our county, causing an economic shutdown.
“Estimates for the coming months are now showing a 20% reduction in tax revenues across the state,” he added in a blog post on the city’s website. “If the use tax is passed by you, the voters, I predict it will generate as much as $50,000 in new revenues for the city. As the old saying goes, ‘every little bit helps.’”
In April 2018, a similar measure was put to a vote in Park Hills and Desloge, but voters in both cities rejected the tax.
McFarland looked at statewide numbers and found municipalities that successfully passed use tax measures specified how the potential tax revenue would be used.
The ordinance's language was revised since the last vote and now clearly specifies that funds generated from the proposed tax will be used to improve the city’s streets, sidewalk, and stormwater utilities.
The ordinance was initially drafted to direct funds to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, but council members decided that the money could be better used for repairs to streets, sidewalks, and stormwater infrastructure.
The council unanimously voted in January to put the issue on the ballot.
City officials are hopeful that by plainly explaining where the tax money will go, and by making it clear to citizens that general taxes within the city aren’t being raised, the measure will pass this time around and bring in the necessary funds for improvements benefitting all citizens.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
