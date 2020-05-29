PH to vote on use tax Tuesday

The city has been deficit spending for the past five years. McFarland said this deficit spending is the result of too many projects using borrowed money and an exceptionally large project that was poorly conceived and improperly funded.

“Everything, including the kitchen sink, has been cut from this year’s budget, and still, an additional $100,000-$150,000 in cuts are needed,” he said. “Since mid-March, the coronavirus has invaded our county, causing an economic shutdown.

“Estimates for the coming months are now showing a 20% reduction in tax revenues across the state,” he added in a blog post on the city’s website. “If the use tax is passed by you, the voters, I predict it will generate as much as $50,000 in new revenues for the city. As the old saying goes, ‘every little bit helps.’”

In April 2018, a similar measure was put to a vote in Park Hills and Desloge, but voters in both cities rejected the tax.

McFarland looked at statewide numbers and found municipalities that successfully passed use tax measures specified how the potential tax revenue would be used.