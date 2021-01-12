Phase 1B of vaccination plan could be in next few weeks

The vaccine clinic was made possible through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program. Farmington Presbyterian Manor will receive the Moderna vaccine in limited doses, which will be given to at-risk residents in health care, assisted living and independent living as well as essential health care workers. All those vaccinated on Saturday will need to receive a second dose in 28 days.

Resident Millie Bradley said she was eager to receive her first dose.

“I am thrilled to be able to receive this vaccine,” said Bradley. “It’s encouraging to know there’s much to look forward to after a year of challenges. I can’t say enough about the incredible staff here at Farmington Presbyterian Manor and how they’ve handled the past year with professionalism and dedication.”

“My biggest reason for taking the vaccine is that I want our residents to be able to regain a sense of normalcy,” said Peggy Bland, director of nursing. “By taking the vaccine, I’m protected and I’m protecting them. Knowing that I’ll be able to do my job and provide residents with the peace of mind that I’m protected from the virus is a great feeling.”