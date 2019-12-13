Park Hills City Council received a progress briefing from the city's police department on Tuesday during the last council meeting of 2019.
Using a PowerPoint presentation, pictures, and videos, Chief Richard McFarland and Det. Sgt. Summer Bess detailed to council members some of the changes that department staff has been working on over the past months. They also discussed some of the department's future plans which include a Proposition P ballot initiative, as well as needed equipment purchases.
Bess began the presentation with an initial assessment explaining some of the work that has gone into sifting through old evidence and documents in an effort to develop a more streamlined record and evidence catalog system.
“So when Chief McFarland took over the police department, we just did an overall initial assessment of the police department,” said Bess. “[We recognized] things we needed to change and the mistakes that we saw were being made.”
She explained that reports, evidence, and found property had been piling up at the station before the recent purge. Bess said that it was becoming extremely difficult to know exactly what case-related items were in the department’s evidence lockers, and essentially impossible to timely locate an item.
During the reorganization, department staff located 18 criminal reports that had never been filed with the prosecuting attorney's office, nine of which were felony drug cases, according to Bess.
The department has now implemented a system for tracking reports made by officers which can be recalled electronically and ensures that all the necessary reports are being sent to the prosecutor’s office.
In regard to cleaning up the evidence lockers, Bess said that they have destroyed multiple pieces of evidence that are no longer needed from cases dating between 2003-16. Evidence from specific types of cases was not destroyed and must be kept for a certain amount of time pursuant to the law.
Also in the evidence locker was found property dating back to the 1990s. The department is only required to keep found property for 90 days and then the items can be purged which was done by department staff. Some of the found property was returned to its rightful owners.
“If you went into our evidence before, it would take you hours to find a piece of evidence,” said Bess. “We can find a piece of evidence in less than five minutes now because it's in excellent order.”
She explained that Det. Craig Newberry did an excellent job in putting together the organization system now in place for evidence and she said the Farmington Police Department was also extremely helpful in providing advice on better ways to organize stored evidence.
There are still areas of the department’s storage that will need to be addressed but included in the presentation were videos and pictures which showed members of the council that extensive progress was being made in that regard.
Another important discovery made by staff was several boxes filled with fingerprint cards that can’t be discarded and must be sent to the state justice department.
It was explained to the council that because the fingerprint cards had never been sent to the state offices, some individuals who have been charged in the past with a crime in Park Hills have never had the crime attached to their criminal records.
Department staff will be combing through the fingerprint records and sending them to the justice department so the offenses can be attached to the respective criminal records.
The department is also working on acquiring Live Scan fingerprint scanner technology which has become an industry standard for its precise, ink-free, fingerprint capturing. Additionally, the Live Scan units send fingerprint scans to the justice department as soon as they are processed.
The council was briefed next on the status of the department's equipment needs.
“Our equipment budget right now is at $12,000 and 70% of that goes to our report writing program (Omnigo) we have,” Bess said. “Technology is expensive - we all know that - but our department is pretty behind the times.”
Bess told the council that a large amount of the department’s equipment is old or outdated including service issued firearms. McFarland elaborated saying some of the department’s sidearms were more than 20 years old.
A deal was recently made with local firearm retailer Cedar Falls Tactical to address the outdated firearm situation.
The department was able to trade 22 firearms they had in their evidence locker, which the court signed off on, for 19 new Glock pistols for the officers, according to McFarland.
They also traded in 14 of their old service Glocks, 10 Diamondback pistols, and four Smith & Wesson revolvers. McFarland said the plan is to replace the older weapons with the .40 caliber Glock 27.
The Asset Forfeiture Fund allowed the department to take care of some of its equipment needs.
New tasers, two new patrol cars, new uniforms, two new bulletproof vests and upgrades to bulletproof vests currently being used by officers were purchased with money from the forfeiture fund.
Equipment that Bess mentioned as still needed by officers on the force includes trauma bags for responding to medical emergencies and new body cameras along with new cameras for some of the patrol cars.
The opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan is another addition that officers are hoping to add to their public safety tools.
McFarland said more times than not, officers arrive on the scene of an overdose several minutes before anyone else and when dealing with an individual who has overdosed on opiates, minutes often mean the difference between life and death.
He said officers are called to C-Barn on Parkway Drive frequently because opioid users come to the high trafficked area to use the high-risk drugs with the idea that if they do overdose, they’ll be quickly found.
In order to help boost funds for the needed equipment, training, and other public safety assets, the department proposed a Proposition P ballot initiative which would entail the City of Park Hills imposing a general sales tax of .25% and would have to be approved by a public vote.
The department is hopeful that the city council will consider placing a Prop P on next year’s August ballot and said it would not only help to provide updated equipment, but also allow more officers to be hired onto the force, help improve facilities for the police department and make purchasing investigative resources possible.
