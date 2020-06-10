Pickle Springs parking issues addressed

Pickle Springs Natural Area parking problems were addressed during the Ste. Genevieve County Commission meeting Thursday at the courthouse.
The county has been discussing how to add vehicle parking to the site.
Presiding Commissioner Garry Nelson discussed two different ways of adding parking space — angle parking on Dorlac Road or expanding the existing parking lot. Expanding the existing parking lot is the responsibility of the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the commission is sending a letter to MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley about the situation.
“I don’t think angle parking will work without a lot of work,” Nelson said. “So, we are sending a letter in that regard. I think they need to make a half-moon lot all the way around that will open up a lot more parking off the road completely.”
County Road Supervisor Scott Schmieder agreed, “You don’t want people parking on the main road … people back out on the main road, people come flying up through there and they back out into them.”
Nelson cited some of the problems created by the shortage of parking along Dorlac Road.
“It’s still against the law to pull no parking signs up and throw them in the ditch so you can park there,” he said. “[It’s] still against the law to block half the road, pull half on, half off, do it both sides and the residents can’t get in.
"It’s probably trespassing to pull in somebody’s driveway, eat your lunch and throw your banana peel out on the driveway. That’s stuff the residents are putting up with.”
According to Nelson, part of the problem with getting an expansion of the parking lot includes a rule that MDC has regarding parking expansion.
“The Department of Conservation has this stupid rule, if you put in a new parking lot or enlarge a parking lot, you have to shut two down somewhere else in the state,” he said. “Isn’t that stupid? I guess they only want to have so much square feet of parking to maintain.”
The letter to Pauley listed the concerns the county has with traffic congestion at the park. Mentioned were meetings with Conservation Agent Rob Sulkowski, Sheriff Gary Stolzer and Chief Deputy Jason Schott.
Also mentioned in the letter were concerns voiced by adjoining residents to the park and the potential problems of emergency vehicles trying to access the area during heavy traffic congestion.
In other business, Dena Kreitler, executive director of the Ste. Genevieve Chamber of Commerce, reported to the commission about the chamber’s application to the Missouri Department of Revenue for opening a license bureau in Ste. Genevieve. The current contractor has closed the bureau and the contract was open for bids.
Nelson brought up a growing problem in the state where an out-of-state company is bidding for license bureau contracts.
“One of the stumbling blocks we have is a group out of Florida has been going all around putting in applications for license offices and they are actually sponsored by a foreign government from the Middle East,” he said. “We are writing a letter to the Department of Revenue. All the revenue that the license office gets is local revenue. We don’t want to see this local revenue go into the license office and someone takes it to Florida and eventually over to a different country.
“There’s also a group from Bloomsdale that I don’t know anything about that’s applying for it. A lot of chambers throughout the state do the licensing as a fundraiser. When the chamber makes money, they don’t send it anywhere else, they spend it in the community. That’s why we are pushing to get the license office under at least some of these local names, preferably right now the chamber. You were looking at starting off at $14/hour?”
Kreitler answered, “Around $13-14, depending on their experience. If they are returning personnel, they could potentially be paid more.”
Nelson added, “The people from Florida, they say they’re going to pay $18/hour. You get awarded on a points system, but you’re going to supply benefits and the other one is not.”
Kreitler answered, “The problem is on their point system under the minimum hourly wage personnel, they don’t give you the space to add additional benefits. We created a cover letter that we basically bullet-pointed everything that couldn’t formally put in this 19 page application.
“The Florida outfit does not offer any benefits, but they are able to pay $18/hour because this outfit has — from what I understand — over 12 different bureaus and they are in bigger cities and they make a lot of money, so he is pulling revenue from those entities to fund his entities here in Missouri.”
Nelson noted that it makes no sense for Missouri to give a license office to an out-of-state company that is sponsored by a country on the other side of the world.
Kreitler stated that there are points rewarded in the application for proximity of location of a potential contractor that the Florida bidder will not receive by not being within 100 miles of Ste. Genevieve.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
