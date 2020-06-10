Pickle Springs parking issues addressed

Nelson brought up a growing problem in the state where an out-of-state company is bidding for license bureau contracts.

“One of the stumbling blocks we have is a group out of Florida has been going all around putting in applications for license offices and they are actually sponsored by a foreign government from the Middle East,” he said. “We are writing a letter to the Department of Revenue. All the revenue that the license office gets is local revenue. We don’t want to see this local revenue go into the license office and someone takes it to Florida and eventually over to a different country.

“There’s also a group from Bloomsdale that I don’t know anything about that’s applying for it. A lot of chambers throughout the state do the licensing as a fundraiser. When the chamber makes money, they don’t send it anywhere else, they spend it in the community. That’s why we are pushing to get the license office under at least some of these local names, preferably right now the chamber. You were looking at starting off at $14/hour?”

Kreitler answered, “Around $13-14, depending on their experience. If they are returning personnel, they could potentially be paid more.”