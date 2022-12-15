Pilliard named Desloge's Employee of the Year

For the final meeting of 2022, the Desloge Board of Aldermen met on Monday to discuss topics relating to the city including amending the training policy for personnel, a lot consolidation, and announcing the employee of the quarter and employee of the year.

The meeting began with the introduction of employee of the year. Desloge’s employee of the year for 2022 is Chief Water Operator Paul Pilliard. Shaw said since Pilliard started working for the city, he has never heard Pilliard refuse to do something asked of him, even when it may not be his job. Shaw said Pilliard has offered assistance when it is not asked of him.

“I can’t be more honored to have you as a city employee,” said Shaw.

Brenden Jones was named as employee of the quarter, but was not in attendance.

After recognizing the two city employees, the board began to talk about a resolution to amend the personnel training policy.

City Administrator Stephanie Daffron informed the board there are new CDL guidelines for training which will change how the city does CDL training. These new guidelines were changed earlier in the year and now require the employee to take a training course.

In the past, training cost about $200, but with the new training it will cost the city $2,000. Daffron requested the board approve a new paragraph to be added to the training policy asking employees to stay at least a year after attaining a CDL.

If the employee leaves before the year is up, the paragraph says the employee will have to repay the city for all CDL training and permitting expenses.

The board approved the amendment request.

Parks and Recreation Director Dooley Politte spoke to the board and proposed a resolution to raise the fee for privately reserving the Desloge pool.

Politte said it is not uncommon for people to pay the $10 deposit and then not show up for the party. With the rising cost of maintaining the pool and paying employees, Politte said it is getting expensive to run the pool.

While the cost of hosting private parties would increase from $60 to $75, the rate of entering the pool during public hours would not increase and would remain at $2.

The board approved the resolution 4-1 with Ward 3 Alderman Pete Pasternak saying no to increasing the cost of reserving the pool for a private party. Pasternak said the reason for voting against it is because the city has raised or added fees to city amenities within the last year. Alderman J.D. Hodge was not present at the meeting.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a lot consolidation of 501 and 503 South Vandervoot Street.

• Approved a purchase from Waterwork Specialties, Inc. in Bonne Terre for the amount of $24,992.89 for the water department.