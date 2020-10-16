Pilot Knob to receive $55K grant for backhoe

The USDA is investing $55,473 to modernize maintenance equipment for the city of Pilot Knob, according to a news release from the federal department's Columbia office.

“Missouri’s rural residents deserve modern infrastructure, equipment, and facilities in the communities they call home,” said Missouri's USDA Rural Development Director Jeff Case.

He said the USDA has been "working tirelessly" to be a strong partner to rural Missouri communities like Pilot Knob, "because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

The city of Pilot Knob will use the $55,473 Community Facilities Grant to buy a backhoe, as its aging equipment has reached the end of its life. The backhoe should help city personnel address maintenance issues more efficiently and effectively, maintaining city roads and property.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations, and federally-recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in eligible rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less. Grant applications are accepted on a continual basis until funds are exhausted.