Pilot Knob to receive $55K grant for backhoe

The USDA is investing $55,473 to modernize maintenance equipment for the city of Pilot Knob, according to a news release from the federal department's Columbia office.
“Missouri’s rural residents deserve modern infrastructure, equipment, and facilities in the communities they call home,” said Missouri's USDA Rural Development Director Jeff Case.
He said the USDA has been "working tirelessly" to be a strong partner to rural Missouri communities like Pilot Knob, "because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
The city of Pilot Knob will use the $55,473 Community Facilities Grant to buy a backhoe, as its aging equipment has reached the end of its life. The backhoe should help city personnel address maintenance issues more efficiently and effectively, maintaining city roads and property.
More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations, and federally-recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in eligible rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less. Grant applications are accepted on a continual basis until funds are exhausted.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.
Information on programs available through USDA Rural Development is available by visiting www.rd.usda.gov/mo, by calling 573-876-0976, or by emailing RDMissouri@usda.gov.
USDA Rural Development has 25 offices across the state to serve the 2.2 million residents living in rural Missouri. Office locations include a state office in Columbia, along with local offices in Butler, Charleston, Chillicothe, Clinton, Dexter, Eldon, Farmington, Higginsville, Houston, Kennett, Kirksville, Maryville, Mexico, Moberly, Neosho, New London, Poplar Bluff, Richmond, Rolla, Sedalia, Springfield, St. Joseph, Troy, and West Plains.
