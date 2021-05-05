Police chief exits Leadwood

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Leadwood’s new mayor, Ed Austin, said remaining officer Emily Portell’s status as sergeant was restored at the last council meeting and for now, she’s in charge.

“She is pretty dedicated to the city and to me, so she stuck around,” Austin said, adding pay was indeed one of the biggest challenges in keeping officers in the police department.

“Most of our police officers come straight out of the academy and use Leadwood as a stepping stone, then move to higher pay or a different location,” he said. “The pay rate is the hardest thing. I know there are grants and stuff out there, but I’ve gotta get someone in there who knows how to work all that stuff.”

Austin said, as he understands it, most Leadwood officers start at $11-12 an hour. Chiefs are paid anywhere from $14-16 an hour, “which isn’t much at all.”

“We’re only a town of 1,200 so we don’t have a big budget,” he said. “I would think, in my personal opinion that three full time officers and a couple of reserves would be enough to cover the town. Right now, we have Sgt. Portell, and two or three part-time officers helping her out so she doesn’t run herself ragged, pulling 16-hour shifts a day.”