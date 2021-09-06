Police departments struggle to compete for officers

Anyone regularly attending city board meetings for the last few years has likely heard the increasing struggles police departments face, especially those in smaller jurisdictions.
Competition from wealthier police departments to the north. Laws reducing first responders’ ability to keep alleged criminals off the street. Negative political and social spotlights trained on bad actors in the profession who are immortalized on video uploaded to social media, possibly giving the impression they represent the entirety of America’s force. Chiefs given unfunded state and federal mandates to scale mountains of reports and incorporate ever-increasing practices.
At a recent Leadwood Board of Aldermen meeting, Police Chief John Spradling spent 10 minutes detailing the challenges, in response to a resident’s query about seemingly reduced police presence around the former mining town.
“We are short. We need money. We absolutely have to have money. We need to raise the starting wages to bring new people. There's no more excuse,” Spradling said, later adding, “You know how much of a pay cut I hit? When I came down here, I came down here with the vision to help this city. And I'm trying to help the city, I'm trying like crazy … But I can't do it all. I mean, I can do a bunch. But I still do have four young kids at home that like to see their daddy.”
Fresh from the academy
Rich Flotron, director of Mineral Area College public safety and longtime law enforcement educator, said MAC Law Enforcement Academy (MACLEA) works hard to recruit new students to the program, but once they graduate, they’re being recruited – hard – by police departments in wealthier cities and suburbs.
“People who come here (to MACLEA) are generally from here and want to stay here. They don’t want to commute,” he said. “Then they see they can either make $38,000 here, or $70,000 there.”
He said Chesterfield, Kirkwood, Webster Groves, and many other St. Louis suburbs are recruiting MACLEA’s top graduates, but students are also being recruited from as far away as Springfield and Kansas City.
Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert said he’s been lucky to have a strong force he can be proud of, and he teaches for MACLEA.
Still, with 29 years in policing, he has concerns with the way the local academy’s top graduates are being lured away. He said he knows it’s a matter of salary and retirement competition, but he’s wondered if the decades-long push for more education requirements, which can be expensive, has discouraged potential officers.
“Police officers originally didn't used to have to have a college education and things like that and at one time, we had a lot of auxiliary police officers. I mean, the police academy now, with 800 to 1,000 hours, is the equivalent of an associate's degree for us,” he said. “I went ahead and went to college and got my degree and then went to the police academy, and then updated as I went through to get the 1,000 hours plus all the certification. This is a specialized skill.”
Calvert said he also refuses to compromise the standards of policing with which he came up in the force.
“Used to be, people wanted to be a cop, they were fighting to get on the force, even part-time,” he said. “Having started in that kind of environment, I will not put my name on an inferior product. I will do with less officers, then have to cut services.
“We have not had to do that at this point,” he added.
Counties and cities are getting more creative in their recruiting practices, Flotron said.
“There’s a female student who’s been sponsored by Reynolds County, they’re paying for her education at the academy, getting her uniform ready, and she’s agreed to serve for at least three years,” he said. “We do try to encourage our graduates to stay local, though. People here deserve the same level of professional policing as everywhere else.”
City and county forces aren’t the only ones being affected, observed Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker.
“Even the highway patrol seems to be having trouble finding people,” he said. “So it’s not only local agencies, but the state agencies. It’s like this nationally.”
To gain more troopers, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is offering its first 15-week accelerated academy to POST-commissioned law enforcement professionals. The application deadline is Sept. 18 for the expedited academy that begins Jan. 18. The training in Jefferson City takes other applicants about six months to complete at MSHP’s training facility in Jefferson City.
The starting salary is about $50,000, with a $3,000 increase after three years of service. The patrol has also updated its uniform regulations regarding tattoos, and permits them as long as they’re not visible or the content isn’t objectionable.
Current events, social issues
Another challenge to police departments, Spradling pointed out during the last Leadwood board meeting, is the negative political spotlight that’s shining on publicly-deemed “bad cops” around the nation. Spradling referenced the controversial police killings of Ferguson man Michael Brown, and Minneapolis man George Floyd.
“With the laws of book-and-release and the bad press resulting from George Floyd and Michael Brown (two black people killed by police), people just don’t want to do it anymore,” he said, referring to the lack of police academy graduates.
Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland agreed. He – and the other police chiefs interviewed — expressed gratitude for support received from their residents, city administrators and residents who sport blue lights on their front porches or thank them for their service. Still, there seems to be less public support than in the past.
“In general, people don't like the police right now,” he said. “We still, on occasion, have somebody showing up with a video camera here, you know, on their cell phone. Try to catch you on a bad day or whatever.
“And then at the end of the day, you know, criminals aren't being held accountable, in a lot of cases. And I think that frustration is probably greater than any part of our job at this point.”
McFarland said the so-called “Ferguson effect,” a series of laws that reduced prosecution and punishment for crimes, has had a demoralizing effect on many in society who can’t understand the “book and release” nature of law enforcement – although he said some of the reforms were called for.
“Here's the deal, used to, if you had a $150 speeding ticket, then you could sit in jail for four or five months, and I agree, there should have been a little reform, but they have went way too far, and nobody is being held accountable for anything,” he said. “If you get a speeding ticket, and you don't want to pay it, they'll issue a warrant, the worst thing that's going to happen to you is 48-hour hold, and that's if you're within St. Francois County.”
McFarland said with the lack of accountability, he’s taken a hard look at how police resources are used.
“Used to, we would go all over. I made numerous trips to St. Louis City to pick up prisoners. We don't do that anymore, simply because it's not worth the gas and the time it takes the officer,” he said. “If you know when you're short-staffed to begin with, you don't want to send a guy on a three- or four-hour run when this prisoner is going to be out in a day and a half.”
Farmington Chief Baker said he also thinks current events with bad police in the spotlight have played a role.
“I think that partly is attributed to what's going on nationally, politically, and it has hurt the morale of a lot of police officers in the United States in our department,” he said. “Last year, we lost five officers, a couple of which decided they just no longer wanted to be a police officer, they wanted to get out of the profession completely and do something else.”
In addition to "bad cops" tarnishing the reputation of police in many Americans’ perspectives, Baker said, the national “defund the police” conversation has had a cooling effect on police recruitment.
“I can understand them discussing social issues. We wear tons of hats, we're doing a lot of things we gotta handle, no matter what situation comes up, so if they want to try and alleviate some of our duties, and put it in somebody else's hands and take some money and, you know, so that social workers can do that, it might be a good thing,” he said. “But the way that they approached it, you know, to say, ‘Hey, we're going to defund the police…’ In my opinion, it wasn’t approached well.”
Calvert said he’s noticed an increase in the number of transient residents, as well.
“Use to be, you knew everyone in town, which helped in having relationships with the community,” he said. “Now, we’re arresting people we don’t know and they don’t know us. And a lot of them don’t like cops.”
Baker said COVID-19 has presented challenges to the force. At the beginning of the pandemic, he said, many departments had to think hard about sending officers into a virus-tinged environment that was still being gauged for severity and virulency. Baker said officers were encouraged to continue enforcing the law, but to use their own judgment in terms of taking precautions.
COVID-19 meant short staffing due to illness has not been uncommon, but the supply chain has also forced postponed purchases, McFarland said.
“We passed a tax for public safety (in Park Hills) and our sole purpose of that tax was for equipment and training. But you know what? Ever since we've had that money, it's right in the middle of COVID and most places have canceled our classes,” he said. “And the equipment, you try to order things, and it either takes forever to come in, or you can't get it at all, because they're made by foreign entities that aren’t shipping to the U.S. at this point. It's been frustrating.”
McFarland said they’re in the market for a Ford Explorer. “Nobody has them, and nobody could get them. So we can order them, but it may be, this time next year before they come in,” he said.
Money matters
Calvert said it’s almost impossible for smaller communities with a smaller tax base to compete with the tax base of wealthier police departments such as Ladue, Creve Coeur, Kirkwood and other St. Louis suburbs.
“It's not fair, and I've said this for years, that people that live in communities of 1,200 or 2,000 people that don't have a big business district, have to settle for police officers who are less trained, you risk becoming a training ground or a dumping ground,” he said. “And the problem with being a training ground is, you train them and invest all this money, and in two or three years they're gone.”
All the police chiefs agreed that salary competition is one of the main reasons for the lack of applicants.
“When I started out around 2000, the hourly rate was about $10.50,” McFarland said. “Now it’s about $15. When they can make $35 an hour in the city, we can’t compete. And none of us (local police departments) want to poach officers from each other. We all talk to each other and we want to keep it that way. It’s just the way it is right now.”
Calvert said he believes retirement is another factor. With 29 years in police work, he said he’s feeling it now.
“I didn’t get into this profession to get rich, no one does,” he said. “But at the end of a long career, it would be nice to be somewhat secure. Social Security only does so much. We have to continue our education along the way, just like teachers who have retirement plans with the state. We’re required by federal and state mandates to constantly improve, but there’s little to no financial reward for the extra knowledge they require or the extra work they throw at us.”
Calvert said joining LAGERS, a state retirement plan designed for public employees, would help smaller towns compete, and not just for police officers.
“LAGERS retirement can be bought in several different tiers. Pevely bought their whole city in about five years ago, at the top tier, and it cost about $3.5 million, and they backed everybody up to their start date,” he said. “At some point, somebody is going to have to come up with some money, or they're going to have to do some legislation and let cities group together in a group retirement fund or something because like, you could take Bonne Terre, Desloge, Park Hills, Leadwood, Bismarck, we could all contribute to the same fund and make it more palatable, and the state could offset funding.”
Dedicated profession, with some perks
Having the support of the city council and administration, as well as from local community members, is where it starts, Chief McFarland said.
“I brought it to (city council’s) attention several months ago that we're going to have to give some sort of incentives for people to apply here,” he said, adding that, one benefit his force has is that they work 12-hour shifts.
“I mean there are schedules set up where you work three, you're off one, you work three, you're off three, you work one, and you're off three. So a lot of people want that schedule because it seems to give greater time off that week that they're off three, work one, off three. They all really seem to enjoy it. So that is one incentive that we have that most agencies don't offer.”
Baker said Farmington has been doing what it can to increase their competition level on salaries.
“Recently, starting pay was like $37 (thousand), they've increased that now to $41 to $43, dependent on experience,” he said. “And I think you're aware that the council approved to put a half-cent sales tax issue on the November ballot. And if that passes, with that money that's collected, the city would like to hire five additional police officers, and also with some of the revenue that's collected, they would raise all the officers’ salaries, so we can be in competition and are able to hire other officers. So that's pretty much where we are.”
Calvert said even with the challenges, the profession of serving the public and keeping them safe is one that can be very rewarding, and he couldn’t imagine doing anything else.
“I still love working road,” he said. “I love being able to help people. I love being able to see – well, you see the worst of people sometimes in this job but often, you see the best. And, I mean I can largely say for our department, we were all pretty much born and raised here and around Bonne Terre.
“These people are family.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.