Police, fire chief seek sales tax

A half-cent sales tax proposed by the city of Farmington for improvements in public safety is expected to appear on ballots in the Nov. 2 municipal election.
The sales tax, designed to be used strictly for public safety enhancements, would provide increased funding for the city's police and fire departments — most notably for wage increases in the police department and staff additions in both departments. The tax is expected to generate approximately $2.2 million in annual revenue.
Farmington's police and fire departments are funded through the city's general revenue fund. An increase in Farmington’s population in recent years has resulted in an increase in the volume of service calls for both departments. The continued growth in the number of service calls has necessitated additional manpower — the cost of which is growing faster than that of current sales tax revenues.
The proposed half-cent sales tax is specifically designed to provided increased funding in four key areas: $650,000 for the addition of eight additional full-time firefighters; $350,000 for an additional five uniformed police officers; $300,000 for the supplementation of police department salaries; and $900,000 for general fund replacement.
The general fund replacement is designed to ensure that other departments — specifically the library and parks and recreation — will continue to have sufficient funding.
Police Department
While Police Chief Rick Baker believes additional funding has become a necessity, he expressed his appreciation for the financial support the city's police and fire departments have received over the years.
“...I want to give a big thank you to our citizens, the administration, the current and past city councils for the support that they have shown the police and fire departments,” he said. “The officers here — and I’m sure the fire department also — have always known the city has backed us with what we need. [We] don’t ask for things that we don’t feel is needed within our departments so that we can run them properly.”
Noting that the costs associated with running his department have been "creeping up" in recent years, Baker described 2020 as the “straw that broke the camel’s back.”
“As far as the police department, 2020 was a rough year for us and for everyone,” he said. “Nationally, as you see what’s going on with police agencies, the morale is down. That’s trickled down to our department also. Because the morale is down, in 2020 we lost four officers. I’ve been working for the city of Farmington for 38 years and I’ve never seen our department down four officers, all of which came from patrolman.
"That really hurts our department as far as manpower, officer safety and being able to do our job. When the four officers left, I talked to them. A couple of them decided they didn’t want to be police officers anymore. That was due to the stigma with the police profession. They all said it was the pay and being overworked.”
Baker and City Administrator Greg Beavers have met several times over the past year to come up with ways to enhance officer recruitment, a task that has become increasingly difficult.
“We used to get 50 applications per one officer position,” Baker said. “When we had four officers open last year, we had 12 applications. I do have three people now hired to fill three of the four positions, but they’re still in field training.
"To get a person from application process, approved by city council and hired, and through our field training is at least six-eight months, depending on how the process carries out. When we are down this many, it’s really affected what we can do for our community.”
With its 24/7, 365 days a year schedule, Baker's department is requiring increased manpower to handle the city's needs.
“When you’re talking about five new officers right now, if we are at full staff, we have 19 officers that actually work the road,” he said. “That’s six on days, seven on evenings, six on nights. When we’re sick from COVID, vacations, injuries, then that depletes those officers on the individual shifts. It makes it harder for us to maintain enough officers to get the job done and keep the officers safe.”
If voters approve the half-cent sales tax and the increased funding allows for the hiring of five additional officers, Baker plans on moving to 10-hour shifts for road officers.
“The schedule would have overlapping hours,” he said. “Before you go off, within a two-hour period, the other shift comes on. That gives the working officers an opportunity to come off the road and do their reports that they are getting behind on. When they are on the street right now, they’re running from call to call. It’s hard for them to sit down at a computer and write the report.
"When they try to do that, they get a call to go somewhere else. Then they get behind. Then their reports are down and it costs the city overtime. Not only is there one report, there may be follow-ups. Then you have to write a supplement to follow that original report. We only have three investigators. They do the serious crimes and assist the officers when they can.”
Because reports cannot be completed during regular shifts, the city is paying officers overtime for the for the extra hours required. This also doesn’t provide the officers what Baker calls “uncommitted time” when they can perform other duties.
“This comes up every year in surveys from the citizens,” he said. “Where we get marked down — and it’s 100% true — their biggest complaint is that they don’t see officers in neighborhoods anymore. We don’t have time to go into a neighborhood to patrol the area. With the additional manpower and a 10-hour shift, we’ll be able to schedule officers to do the patrols.
“When you look at manpower studies, which [Beavers] and I look at periodically, there’s what they call committed time and uncommitted time. Committed time is when an officer is answering a call or doing things they have to do. Uncommitted time is patrolling and traffic enforcement. For every committed hour, there’s supposed to be three to four hours of uncommitted time. We hardly have any uncommitted time.”
According to Baker, the city has hired additional officers within the last 10 years or so, but those were made to fill openings created by the need for three school resource officers, as well as an officer to work with the Drug Task Force. Funding from the proposed sales tax would be limited to the hiring of five patrol officers.
Another problem created by the nonstop calls is providing officers recovery time after working in high pressure situations.
“There’s a lot of stress in doing what we do,” Baker said. “When we go to a call, people are upset. They deal with it every day. There needs to be time for that officer to decompress. When you’re going from call to call and you’re concerned you’re not getting the reports done, it really wears on an officer.”
Fire Department
Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey discussed the difficulty his department is experiencing in trying to keep up with an increasing number of calls.
“Ours really relates to trying to keep up with community growth,” he said. “As the community continues to grow, our call volume continues to grow. We are just trying to keep staff and apparatus to keep up with that call volume.
"Right now we are running two trucks on duty during the week and one truck on the weekends. It’s not because the weekends are slower — they’re just as busy on the weekdays. It’s strictly related to we just don’t have enough staff to make that happen. So, when that one truck is busy and another call comes in, we are depending on people to come from home.
“A lot of things have changed for us. We have qualifications that people have to meet to be hired. We used to be able to find those people locally — they lived in our community. Over the past five to 10 years, we’ve had to continue to relax that standard on residency to find qualified people to work. Now we don’t have a residency requirement other than living in the state of Missouri. We’ve seen our staff continue to expand further and further out, which takes them longer to get here if we have to recall them.”
Because the fire department is composed of full-time employees, Mecey has certain standards he must maintain to comply with state and federal regulations.
“We have standards to meet for the amount of people turned out for a fire in a specific amount of time,” he said. “We also have standards to meet on our response. Because we have paid staff, if you have some paid staff or all paid staff, it all falls into the same category, which is a requirement of being able to show up for 90% of the calls within four minutes.
"We got to the point where we weren’t meeting that, we added the truck on for five days a week, now with the community growing and call volume expanding, we’ve gotten outside of that."
With passage of the proposed sales tax, Mecey's department intends to hire eight new full-time firefighters.
“The additional staffing is going to provide us with being able to staff enough apparatus to handle our current call volume most of the time," he said. "This expansion would be able to put us seven people on per day, although we are still going to be depending on mutual-aid and recalled personnel for structural fires.
"The amount of people required for a fire under today’s standards require 14-21 people within eight minutes of the alarm. Day-to-day operations — such as fire alarms, assists for medical emergencies, vehicle accidents — with seven people, we are going to be able to handle the vast majority of those calls.”
Mecey explained that a large part of the fire department's responsibilities is responding to fire calls outside of the city — and sometimes outside of St. Francois County.
“We do provide a lot of mutual aid outside of Farmington,” he said. “We are the only paid department in our area, our county. By personnel quantity, we are one of the larger departments in the county. With that, we get requested for a lot of mutual aid.
"We do our best to provide a quick response for those people as well, but protecting the citizens of Farmington is our primary goal and mission. If you look at our population and call volume and compare that around the state to communities of our size — even after this expansion of full-time staff, it’s still going put us at or below the levels staffed in other communities.”
Both the police and fire department must provide ongoing firefighter training to remain certified. While much of the training can be handled locally, some specialized training requires travel, which takes those firefighters off the schedule.
“Some guys will have additional certifications such as fire investigation, HAZMAT or ice rescue,” Mecey said. “Those things aren’t available online or locally. We’re going to have to send somebody out.”
The police department faces the same issue with its officers.
“A lot of our training is done in-house, but there are specialized training that comes up where officers go — sometimes even out of the state — to receive that training," Chief Baker said. "It could be anywhere from one day to a couple of weeks.”
