Portell sworn in as new chief for Leadwood

The town of Leadwood has another new police chief. Emily Portell was promoted from sergeant status last Wednesday when she was sworn in by City Clerk Kendra Boyer at Leadwood City Hall.

She replaces Jason Jarvis, who resigned Feb. 18 due to personal reasons, in addition to keeping a full-time job with the VA in Dittmer.

Portell has been with the department for three years.

Leadwood is a formerly thriving, lead-mining town that – like many towns in the former Leadbelt — has struggled since the veins of ore dwindled. In the past three years, it has seen four police chiefs come and go. Portell has maintained her position through all of them.

The last chief, Jarvis, had decades of law enforcement experience and made no bones about his aims for Portell eventually taking the reins. He said he was training her to take on the mantle of chief.

Portell by email said last Thursday she knows she has a lot to learn and much experience to garner, but she greatly cares about Leadwood and is determined to give her best.

“Some people may be right, with me not having the experience preferred for the chief position,” she told the Daily Journal. “I think many can agree with me, you never know what you’re truly in for until you start working.”

Portell graduated from Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Academy in 2018, class of 18-97. Portell said she has taken some criminal justice classes at MAC, as well.

Originally from Washington County, Portell graduated from Kingston School District in 2017. She said many people along the way influenced her choice to pursue law enforcement as a career.

As for her plans for the department, Portell said she’s doing what she can to maintain law and order within city limits.

“Leadwood Police Department has had a bad name for a while now, I would just like to get a good name for the department,” she said. “I would like to get fully staffed again and continue to be a training facility for the graduates for MACLEA.

“I have worked for the last three years to keep the department afloat,” she said. “I would just love for Leadwood Police Department to succeed and hope the city will have my back in making a great change.”

