Potosi awarded MDNR grant

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded a $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the city of Potosi to evaluate the city’s wastewater system.

According to a news release, the department’s Clean Water Engineering Report Grant program offers funding to small communities for wastewater engineering costs incurred in preparation of a facility plan report.

The city will use the grant to develop the report, intended to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area, meet permit requirements and reduce inflow and infiltration of stormwater into sewer collection pipes. The facility plan should be complete in January 2023.

Water and wastewater systems are essential infrastructure that support the health and economic vitality of a community. Through the grant, the city has an opportunity to assess their plant and identify improvements for efficiency and effectiveness, capacity, and to satisfy public health and water quality regulations. This will help the community plan for future growth and development and determine what actions are needed to address their wastewater needs.