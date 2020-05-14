Potosi gets $360,000 DNR grant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a total of $363,700 in financial help to the city of Potosi to connect wastewater flow from the Plaza Mobile Home Park to Potosi’s wastewater treatment system.

Provided through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Regionalization Incentive Grant program, this grant will fund 100% of the eligible construction costs for the project and is expected to be completed by April 2022.

The department’s Regionalization Incentive Grant is a competitive grant program that offers funding to municipalities as an incentive to construct connections for small, struggling facilities. The entities responsible for these small facilities often lack the financial and technical resources to upgrade their wastewater treatment facilities to meet more stringent limits and operate their facilities appropriately. These facilities typically serve such a small number of connections that the cost to comply with permit conditions is a significant financial challenge for the users.