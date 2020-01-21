{{featured_button_text}}
Powers promoted to police chief

At Leadington's recent Board of Aldermen meeting, Pro Tem Mayor Debra Matthews recognized Erik Powers as the official Chief of Police for the city.

 MACEY ADAMS, Daily Journal

At the recent Leadington Board of Aldermen meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Debra Matthews announced Erik Powers is the official chief of police for the city.

“I would like for everyone to know that Erik was promoted to chief,” said Matthews. “He’s done a fantastic job and has stepped in, I’m glad you are with us Erik.”

Alderman Joe Davis added to what Matthews said by thanking Powers for everything he has done in the meantime.

After his promotion was officially announced, Powers presented the monthly report for the police department.

“One thing I am really impressed with, Erik, is the fuel consumption,” said Alderman Gary McKinney. “The amount is basically one-third of what we were running last year.

“That was one area we really needed to cut,” continued McKinney. “And you are actually below what we are estimating for fuel consumption, so that is pretty impressive."

Concerning fuel consumption, Powers gave credit to the new Ford Explorers the police department has been using and explained that the model of the car is “good on fuel.”

Powers responded to all other compliments about his work for the city from board members by saying the city is just trying to move forward.

After the monthly report from the fire department, the board had many good things to say about the current city workers, including City Clerk Cindy Briley.

“Of course Cindy is doing a good job,” said Matthews. “That goes without saying.”

McKinney said the same thing as Matthews and that Briley working hard for the city is guaranteed.

“She has been a blessing to this city,” said Alderwoman Cassie Schrum.

The December financials and budget were tabled to be approved at the February meeting.

Other matters discussed were the renewal of the Missouri Municipal League Membership, which was approved, and the approval of bills.

The Missouri Municipal League is an independent, statewide, not-for-profit association representing 640 cities. Since its organization in 1934, its aim has been "to develop an agency for the cooperation of Missouri cities, towns and villages and to promote the interest, welfare and closer relations among them in order to improve municipal government and administration in the state."

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments