Prescription Drug Take Back Day returns Saturday

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is holding its 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday at locations across the country.
The nationwide event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.
Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.
Studies show that most abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends and from the home medicine cabinet.
Collection sites will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.
“The initiative – now in its 10th year – addresses a vital public safety and public health issue,” said DEA Acting Administrator Timothy Shea. “Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Together with our partners, we are not only holding National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, but offering other ways to dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired prescription medications.”
Given the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency, DEA wants to ensure that the public is aware of other ways they can dispose of unwanted prescription drugs without having to leave their homes.
Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency have tips on how to safely dispose of drugs at home.
“This important event allows the public the opportunity to contribute to the solution to combat the opioid epidemic and offers a safe way to dispose of expired or unused prescription drugs that can pose a threat to others,” said DEA St. Louis Division Special Agent in Charge William Callahan. “We are grateful to all our local law enforcement partners who help advertise and make this event successful throughout the Midwest.”
In addition to DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, prescription drugs can be disposed of at any of the 11,000 DEA authorized collectors at any time throughout the year.
There are at least five local DEA authorized controlled substance public disposal locations.
Drop-off locations in the area include Parkland Health Mart, located at 1131 N. Desloge Dr. in Desloge; Missouri CVS Pharmacy, located at 101 E. Karsch Blvd in Farmington; Community Care Pharmacy, LLC, located at 410 E. High St. Suite B in Potosi; Austin Plaza Pharmacy, Inc., located at 410 E. High St. Suite A in Potosi; and Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy located at 1025 Highway 72 Bypass in Fredericktown.
For more information and locations of DEA authorized collectors, visit https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch/spring/main?execution=e1s1.
The DEA also encourages the public to reach out to their local law enforcement to find out if they have any permanent drug disposal locations throughout their local community.
The Park Hills Police Department has a prescription drug disposal kiosk located inside the lobby of the police station. The Washington County Sheriff's Office also has a disposal box for unwanted or unused prescription drugs located inside the department's main office.
The DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms. DEA will also accept vape pens or other e-cigarette devices from individual consumers only after the batteries are removed. If the battery can’t be removed, consumers can check with large electronic chain stores who may accept the vape pen or e-cigarette devices for proper disposal.
Liquids, including intravenous solutions, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs can’t be dropped off.
This service is free and anonymous; no questions asked.
For more information on DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and to find a collection site near you, visit www.deatakeback.com.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
