Prisons in Farmington, Vandalia report coronavirus outbreaks over the weekend

“We're very concerned at the initial spread, but these spikes are very concerning for our clients, many of whom are elderly and have underlying conditions,” said John Ammann, professor emeritus at the St. Louis University School of Law, who said he represents one client at Farmington and two at Vandalia.

He said the Department of Corrections has had “a very disorganized approach to controlling the virus.”

Pojmann said the Department of Corrections was engaging in continued testing efforts.

“We’re testing five facilities per week, and we’re also testing offenders and staff at our reception and diagnostic centers every week,“ she said. “In addition to intake testing, we’re doing weekly pre-transfer testing for those who need to be relocated to avoid overcrowding.“