Prosecutor makes plea for more staffing

During their regular session, the St. Francois County Commission listened to a presentation Tuesday morning from the prosecutor’s office on the issues they are facing and the need for more staff in their office.
Prosecutor Melissa Gilliam said they are having some significant challenges to their office and turned the floor over to Investigator Ryan Miller.
“We currently have 3,638 active cases open,” Miller said. “We have four prosecuting attorneys currently employed. That’s a caseload of 909.5 per attorney. That’s a pretty staggering number. We have to find a solution to make the county prosecutor’s office a more attractive place to work, and work better for the county in keeping employees.”
Miller said the office had two proposals for the commission to consider. “The first proposal we have is for part-time staffing. We propose to hire two attorneys part time as special prosecutors, and one legal secretary part time without benefits. The second proposal we have is for a 40-hour work week. The county is a hybrid. Some of the offices work 35-hour weeks and some 40. This is a significant difference in the work that you can accomplish in that time.”
Gilliam added that it didn’t make sense for her office to have 35-hour weeks.
“The courthouse is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.,” she said. “The courts are scheduled at 8 a.m. and often go to 5 p.m. Court clerks are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. [After 4 p.m.] our phones are ringing non-stop, because there’s nobody there to answer them.”
The commission approved both measures.
In other business, county commissioners officially awarded annual bids. The accepted bids and their amounts will be listed on the St. Francois County website.
County Clerk Kevin Engler said bids accepted are not necessarily the lowest bids submitted and the reason for accepting a different bid should be noted on the site.
“Typically, the public thinks [it is the lowest],” he said. “I’m for all the bids, I just think we have to clarify if there are some special circumstances.”
The county brought forward a resolution to allow the city of Farmington to sell property at 614 Quarry St. in Farmington. When the city went to sell the property and transfer title, the Recorder of Deeds found that the county had taken half ownership of the property more than 100 years ago.
Highway Administrator John Gross asked, “Are we going to receive half of the profits from the sale?”
Engler sarcastically answered, “We are, but the city of Farmington has noted they are going to bill us for the upkeep for the grass cutting for 100 years, it comes out to about $112,000.”
During the discussion of the motion, Associate Commissioner David Kater asked if the city of Farmington was going to take all liability for the property.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said it was not in the resolution.
The commission decided to table the resolution until deciding on the liability concern.
Gross then asked the commission to approve requests for bids for bridge beams for a new bridge on Busiek Road.
“MoDOT came in and did their inspection,” he said. “We had to close one lane of the bridge. We need to get this project moving, this will be the next step in bridge building this year. We will do it in-house. We will have to contract out the beams. These will be about 38’ long, the total project cost for the beams will be about $50,000. This was something unexpected for our bridge budget, but we do have money in there to cover it.”
Gross was asked if the sudden bridge replacement would affect other planned bridge replacements.
“It could,” he said. “Depending on how the roads go this year, we may have to move money around. It depends on how the roads deteriorate over the next few weeks.”
In Departmental Reports, Engler spoke about the upcoming April 6 election.
“At this point, we are expecting less than 10% turnout, which is pathetic for people on their local issues,” he said. “It’s the only election this year, it will cost us $75,000. We have a $5 cost to send out an absentee ballot, and if people don’t turn around and send it back in, the taxpayers wasted that money. We are open Saturday prior to the election from 8 a.m. until noon. We will not be open Good Friday.”
The next commission meeting will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse annex.
