Prosecutor makes plea for more staffing

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said it was not in the resolution.

The commission decided to table the resolution until deciding on the liability concern.

Gross then asked the commission to approve requests for bids for bridge beams for a new bridge on Busiek Road.

“MoDOT came in and did their inspection,” he said. “We had to close one lane of the bridge. We need to get this project moving, this will be the next step in bridge building this year. We will do it in-house. We will have to contract out the beams. These will be about 38’ long, the total project cost for the beams will be about $50,000. This was something unexpected for our bridge budget, but we do have money in there to cover it.”

Gross was asked if the sudden bridge replacement would affect other planned bridge replacements.

“It could,” he said. “Depending on how the roads go this year, we may have to move money around. It depends on how the roads deteriorate over the next few weeks.”

In Departmental Reports, Engler spoke about the upcoming April 6 election.