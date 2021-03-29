Prosecutor pleads for more staff

Gilliam then told the commission about the people she was thinking of hiring for part-time positions, and why it was difficult finding staff for prosecutor’s positions.

“The problem I’m facing with hiring and replacing these two positions is that most of the attorneys that are interested in working in a prosecutor’s office are going to St. Louis County, St. Charles County or St. Louis City,” she said. They’re not wanting to drive here because most of them don’t live here. The attorneys that live in St. Francois County, they are engaged in work somewhere else, their own firm or for someone else.

“It’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of pressure, because if something goes wrong or something’s not done, it could result in an acquittal of a very bad person who could go out and hurt the community.”

Gilliam addressed the reasons behind wanting a uniform, 40-hour work week. “It doesn’t make any sense to only be 35-hour weeks. The courthouse is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The courts are scheduled at 8 a.m. and do go to 5 p.m. Court Clerks are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Our phones are ringing non-stop, because there’s nobody there to answer them.”

Asked if Supreme Court rulings on bail bond issues in 2019 affected the case load, Gilliam affirmed it caused her office significant problems.