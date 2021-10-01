Prosecutor’s office awarded grant to combat crimes against children, sex offenses

On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Public Safety awarded the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office grant funds in the amount of $173,150.32.

These funds were requested in August 2021 and will be used to hire an additional assistant prosecuting attorney and an investigator dedicated to prosecuting crimes against children and sexual offenses.

“29 of the 116 cases set for jury trial involve a child victim or sexual offense,” said Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam. “These cases are grave in nature and are challenging to prosecute; we owe it to victims to stand firm for them and give our best.

“We want to express our gratitude to the governor and our county commissioners for seeing the needs of our county and enabling this office to better serve our citizens,” she said. “These funds will prove to be invaluable in our pursuit of justice for victims of crime in St. Francois County.”

