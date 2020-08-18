Protesters gather at SFC Jail Monday

A group of protesters took to the sidewalks in front of the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department Monday afternoon.
Equipped with megaphones and picket signs, the protesters stood in front of the department calling for justice to be served for the deaths of Billy Ames and Michael Bennett -- two men who died while in custody at the St. Francois County Jail.
A federal lawsuit filed last year alleges William Ames III died in a restraint chair at the county jail after being denied medical attention. The autopsy states that Ames died from “acute methamphetamine intoxication and indicated that a plastic bag was found inside his stomach.”
A separate federal suit was filed in June on behalf of the mother of Michael Bennett who committed suicide last year while in custody at the St. Francois County Jail. The complaint alleges that jail staff failed to take proper precautions after being made aware that Bennett had indicated before arriving at the facility that he was inclined to commit suicide.
Both lawsuits are still pending.
The protesters called for the resignation of department personnel, including longtime Sheriff Dan Bullock, who recently won the August election and does not have an opponent in the November election.
The demonstration was organized through MOSA, a group of social demonstrators based in Southeast Missouri.
One of the organizers, Raimie Hasenstab, said they came out Monday to protest the conditions of the detention facility.
“There’s no safety or medical regulations inside of the jail,” said Hasenstab. “So, there’s no regulation on the inmates, and that’s exactly what happened in the case of Billy Ames. He tragically passed away, strapped to a chair for 24 hours in the county jail."
Among the people lining the sidewalks was Ames’ girlfriend, who spoke with the man the night he was at the jail in 2018. She said Ames called her after he was booked.
“The last thing he said to me was, ‘I’m sorry, they can’t keep me forever,’” the woman recalled. “He didn’t know at the time that they would end up keeping him from us.”
People began to gather at the department at 4 p.m. There were between 15-20 people outside the facility by 5 p.m. when some of the jail administration staff were leaving the offices. The protesters yelled for any member of the staff to come over and speak with them, but the employees declined the request.
At one point, Hasenstab and fellow organizer Janie Jacks entered the jail lobby and asked to talk to someone for an interview. They were met in the lobby by Captain Greg Armstrong.
Armstrong asked for press credentials and Hasenstab showed him a badge on a lanyard displaying her name and listing her as a "Field Reporter" for NEWS2SHAREMISSOURI.COM.
He then looked the badge over and asked if she had any legitimate press credentials that didn’t appear as if they had been drawn by hand. He pointed out a hand-drawn correction on the badge and Hasenstab said she did make that correction, but insisted that she did fieldwork for a news agency.
She again insisted that a member of the department grant her an interview.
Armstrong then recalled seeing the woman before.
“You were the one arrested by Park Hills over there at that protest in July, correct?” Armstrong asked.
Hasenstab replied, “Yes, indeed I was. Is there a problem with that?”
“OK, so now you’re a journalist,” the captain said.
Hasenstab told Armstrong she was both a journalist and a protester.
“Then, go out there and protest where we have it marked off,” he said.
She then said, “but I’m also a journalist and I’m asking you to do an interview.”
“I don’t have any comment; that’s my interview,” replied Armstrong.
They questioned Armstrong about his position at the department before exiting the lobby. Some went back into the lobby a short time later, but came back out and said they were told to leave or risk being arrested.
Bullock is attending Missouri Sheriffs Association training this week. The sheriff told the Daily Journal that they can't comment on ongoing litigation. However, he said he refutes all the allegations.
Inmates at the Farmington Correctional Center directly across the street from the jail were willing to speak with protesters from open windows in their cells. Some inmates shouted support for the demonstration, and some yelled sexual taunts at the women of the group.
A few more people began to arrive as the evening went on. Some brought coolers filled with water and other amenities to share. Most had signs to hold up, displaying messages to on-lookers.
One of the protesters said he was there to bring awareness to jail conditions that he had experienced first-hand.
“I’ve had my run-ins; I’ve had my nights in county, you know,” he said. “They have one bed and two [people] sleep on the floor. How’s that sanitary?
“Any other jail, they got two beds or bunks, so it shouldn’t be like that,” he noted. “Where’s all the money going?”
The man, who said he wanted to remain anonymous for now, added that he believed the nature of county politics keeps the public in the dark on where taxpayer money is being spent.
The small group remained outside the jail protesting until about 9:45 p.m.
Jacks, a MOSA leader, said the demonstration went as planned. She said the evening was fairly uneventful, but she was surprised to see one deputy come out of the facility and wave at protesters.
“His behavior was pretty childish, considering he is one that is being investigated,” Jacks said referring to the fact that the deputy is named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed in June against the department.
MOSA has been involved in organizing protests to bring attention to black lives.
In the coming weeks, MOSA members plan to hold more protests in the area. The group plans to protest in Leadwood on Aug. 26, before moving on to protest in Ironton on Aug. 31. They will hold a demonstration in Perryville on Sept. 4.
Jacks said the group will soon collaborate with the Midwest Council for Civil Rights, out of Cape Girardeau, to hold a protest at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Illinois.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
