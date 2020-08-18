Protesters gather at SFC Jail Monday

One of the organizers, Raimie Hasenstab, said they came out Monday to protest the conditions of the detention facility.

“There’s no safety or medical regulations inside of the jail,” said Hasenstab. “So, there’s no regulation on the inmates, and that’s exactly what happened in the case of Billy Ames. He tragically passed away, strapped to a chair for 24 hours in the county jail."

Among the people lining the sidewalks was Ames’ girlfriend, who spoke with the man the night he was at the jail in 2018. She said Ames called her after he was booked.

“The last thing he said to me was, ‘I’m sorry, they can’t keep me forever,’” the woman recalled. “He didn’t know at the time that they would end up keeping him from us.”

People began to gather at the department at 4 p.m. There were between 15-20 people outside the facility by 5 p.m. when some of the jail administration staff were leaving the offices. The protesters yelled for any member of the staff to come over and speak with them, but the employees declined the request.

At one point, Hasenstab and fellow organizer Janie Jacks entered the jail lobby and asked to talk to someone for an interview. They were met in the lobby by Captain Greg Armstrong.