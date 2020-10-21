Public hearings still to be set for TDL utility sale

“The company has since responded that it doesn’t object to having a public hearing — we’ll probably have a virtual one because of COVID,” Hall noted. “The company claims to have sent out a customer notice sometime in late August of this year.

“I don’t doubt the sincerity that those notices went out, but I’ve also received calls from other TDL customers that claimed to have never received it,” the attorney explained. “So, clearly, there was some breakdown in communication as notice went out.”

The Office of Public Counsel, the utility companies, and staff are going to propose local public hearings on Oct. 26 jointly. Hall said that the commission should then issue a local public hearing procedural schedule, complete with all the other dates, such as testimony and potential hearing.

“Nothing happens immediately,” Hall said. “I understand the concerns we’ve had from the public of being able to have their voice heard, and that’s why our office wanted to have a local public hearing and this kind of procedural schedule so that could happen. But, this is not something that’s going to be completed this month.”

The attorney said he could not give a definitive answer as to when the commission might issue an order for a public hearing.