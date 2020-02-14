Public invited to meeting on Bone Hole

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be holding a public meeting at Desloge City Hall Tuesday at 6 p.m. regarding the Owl Creek Park (formerly the Bone Hole property).

St. Francois County Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins described the meeting to be held.

“[Environmental Restoration Manager] Eric Gramlich will be hosting,” he said. “It’s required by law to have a public meeting on the future potential restoration projects. They are encouraging public participation.”

Also at the meeting, the DNR will announce the potential funding amount for a borehole closure project for Owl Creek. In the past, mining companies drilled holes to determine mineral content in the area, and some of the boreholes continuously send water to the surface causing contamination to the site.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

