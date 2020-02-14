You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Public invited to meeting on Bone Hole
0 comments

Public invited to meeting on Bone Hole

{{featured_button_text}}
Owl Creek meeting

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will have a public meeting Tuesday evening about future projects for Owl Creek Park (formerly Bone Hole).

 submitted

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be holding a public meeting at Desloge City Hall Tuesday at 6 p.m. regarding the Owl Creek Park (formerly the Bone Hole property).

St. Francois County Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins described the meeting to be held.

“[Environmental Restoration Manager] Eric Gramlich will be hosting,” he said. “It’s required by law to have a public meeting on the future potential restoration projects. They are encouraging public participation.”

Also at the meeting, the DNR will announce the potential funding amount for a borehole closure project for Owl Creek. In the past, mining companies drilled holes to determine mineral content in the area, and some of the boreholes continuously send water to the surface causing contamination to the site.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News