Public offices close for Veterans Day

"On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month" was an effective way for World War I armistice signers to make sure the day, month and time were remembered in future decades. More than 100 years later, most publicly-funded institutions and municipalities observe Veterans Day with time off.

Bismarck city offices will be closed on Friday.

Bonne Terre City offices will be closed Friday. Trash will be picked up the day before, on Thursday.

Desloge city offices will be closed Friday.

Farmington city offices will be closed on Friday.

Leadington city offices will be closed Friday.

Leadwood city offices will be closed Friday.

Park Hills city offices will be closed on Friday, and Friday's trash pickup will run on Monday.

St. Francois County offices will be closed Friday.

Madison County Courthouse and Madison County Health Department will be closed Friday.

 



