Quilts presented to BTPD

The memory of Bonne Terre Police Department Patrolman Lane Burns and the service of Cpl. Garrett Worley were honored at the Bonne Terre City Council meeting Monday night.

The aldermen also discussed several holiday events coming up, approved buying and outfitting vehicles for the police department, and heard about two council seats and the mayor’s seat coming up for election in April.

Quilts for Heroes

Sue Webb, representing Threads of Friendship Quilting Guild, presented two quilts to Police Chief Doug Calvert, honoring two Bonne Terre law enforcement officers. Burns was killed and Worley was seriously injured while responding to a disturbance call early in the morning of March 17, at the Motel 6 in Bonne Terre. Calvert said his mind still spins when he thinks about the outpouring of condolences from all over the world the little department received.

Introducing herself, Webb explained she had long roots in Bonne Terre.

“I’ve watched these officers grow up and I’m very proud of them, all of them,” she said. “And on behalf of the Threads of Friendship Quilt Guild, we would like to thank all of Bonne Terre Police Department for the excellent service they provide. Our quilt guild makes quilts for heroes, and this month it is our honor to present two quilts from our hero program.

“March 17, 2022, will be a day that the citizens of bonne Terre and surrounding area will never forget. It is with love and pleasure we present two hero quilts to the families of Lane Burns and to Garrett Worley. My prayer is that God just continues to bless these guys and watch over them.”

Calvert complimented Webb for the beautiful work on the quilts and assured her the families of Burns and Worley would receive them.

April 4 Election

Mayor Erik Schonhardt, who was appointed to the position in May, formally announced that his is one of three positions that will be on the ballot April 4. Schonhardt must run to fill out the two-year term left by Brandon Hubbard, who moved out of city limits and thus had to resign as mayor. The council seats for Wards 1 and 3, currently held by Bruce Pratte and Ryan McClure respectively, will also appear on the ballot for two-year terms.

To run for city council, candidates have to be at least 21 years old, a U.S. citizen and a resident of the city for one year before being elected, and a resident of the ward they’ll represent for six months before they’re elected. To run for mayor, candidates must be at least 30 years old, a U.S. citizen and a resident of the city for two years before being elected.

Filing, which comes with a $25 fee, opens Dec. 6 at 8 a.m. and closes Dec. 27 at 5 p.m. at City Hall. City Hall will be closed for the holiday Dec. 23 and Dec. 26, and will reopen on Dec. 27. Anyone who wants to know more about qualifications or filing can contact City Clerk Mary Topping at 573-358-2254 ext. 5, or visit City Hall at 118 N. Allen St. between 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Holiday Merriment

Council members discussed a variety of holiday events being organized around town within the next three weeks:

Nov. 26: This new event, Hometown Christmas Market, will bring Black Friday fun to Bonne Terre Heritage Hall and Bicentennial Park from noon to 8 p.m. There will be a community tree lighting, a live manger scene, food and drinks, crafts, artisans, games and crafts for kids, a bonfire and letters to Santa. About 30 vendors have signed on to the event.

Dec. 3: The Grinch Candy Cane Hunt, 10 a.m. – noon at Bonne Terre City Park and Senior Center, 420 N. Long St., will invite kids – from toddlers through sixth grade — to search for candy canes hidden throughout the park. Kids can hear "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," get their picture taken with the green goblin, enjoy hot chocolate and win prizes during the candy cane hunt. More information can be obtained by calling 573-358-3726.

Dec. 5: The 43rd Annual Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, sponsored by First State Community Bank, one of the largest in St. Francois County, begins with lineup at 5:30 p.m. behind City Hall, and the parade procession begins at 7 p.m. Parade entries will be accepted until 10 a.m. that day, and the theme is “A Superheroes Christmas.” More information can be obtained by calling the chamber office, 573-358-4000.

Police vehicles

The council unanimously authorized City Administrator Shawn Kay to buy two Tahoes for the police department, and to have them outfitted with law enforcement equipment. Kay explained Ford had cancelled the ’22 and ’23 trucks originally ordered, and Calvert and his crew were able to find Tahoes for $5,000 cheaper, each. The two SUVs will be outfitted with lights and other equipment as materials become available.