Raising funds for 'Paula's Playground' in Elvins Park

She said the area would be primary geared toward younger children, an age group that held a special place in Lee's heart.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We're looking at equipment that is in the category of ages 2 to 5," said Vaughn. "That's the age of the little ones that she taught at church. That was just a special age group for her, so we thought giving them a special place would be perfect."

All of the council members appeared to agree that the memorial playground would be a welcomed addition to the park.

With the council's unanimous approval, organizers have begun seeking donations. Donations can be made at City Hall.

Donors will fall into one of five categories: Community Donors, giving up to $499; Bronze, contributing $500-999; Silver, donating $1,000-1,999; Gold, providing $2,000-2,999; and Platinum, giving $3,000 or more.

There will be a plaque placed at the park with all of the donors' names included, although donors can remain anonymous if they wish.

If the plan raises more than the initial $25,000 target, the additional funds would be used to modify the area with other smaller structures or a larger structure altogether.