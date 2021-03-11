Raising funds for 'Paula's Playground' in Elvins Park

The Park Hills City Council recently authorized city employees to begin fundraising and planning playground equipment installation at Elvins Park in memory of longtime city employee Paula Lee.
City Collector Samantha Vaughn brought the idea before the council during Tuesday's session, explaining the goal of raising $25,000 for playground equipment in Elvins Park.
The project is named Paula's Playground in honor of Lee, who passed away in December after nearly 40 years of service to the city.
Vaughn said she had received quotes on the cost of several different types of playground structures ranging from around $10,000 to $24,000.
"The initial goal is about $25,000," she said. "That'll give us enough for the equipment, and then it'll also cover the install if we need to have it installed. We're hoping that the city workers can do that part of it for us."
Organizers have recently been working with Parks and Recreation Director Dooley Politte in planning the specifics.
Many of the details are still up in the air and will depend on the amount raised. Vaughn said the city hopes to raise the money and have the installation finished before the end of the year, giving area children a chance to enjoy the playground before next winter.
She said the area would be primary geared toward younger children, an age group that held a special place in Lee's heart.
"We're looking at equipment that is in the category of ages 2 to 5," said Vaughn. "That's the age of the little ones that she taught at church. That was just a special age group for her, so we thought giving them a special place would be perfect."
All of the council members appeared to agree that the memorial playground would be a welcomed addition to the park.
With the council's unanimous approval, organizers have begun seeking donations. Donations can be made at City Hall.
Donors will fall into one of five categories: Community Donors, giving up to $499; Bronze, contributing $500-999; Silver, donating $1,000-1,999; Gold, providing $2,000-2,999; and Platinum, giving $3,000 or more.
There will be a plaque placed at the park with all of the donors' names included, although donors can remain anonymous if they wish.
If the plan raises more than the initial $25,000 target, the additional funds would be used to modify the area with other smaller structures or a larger structure altogether.
As project efforts progress, Vaughn said updates and graphics would be posted on the city's Facebook Page. She encouraged anyone with questions to call her office at 573-431-3577 ext. 10.
"I'm very excited about the project," Vaughn said. "There's a lot of heart here at City Hall, and our coworker and friend needs to be honored. We're excited to see where it takes us.
"All in all, we're just wanting to give her an amazing memorial to reflect her service and her legacy in Park Hills," Vaughn added. "I think that the playground would make her very happy."
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com