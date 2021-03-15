Recent storm to raise utility bills for Farmington residents

Weeks after much of the country was hit hard by an unusually strong winter storm that brought heavy snowfall and temperatures in the single digits, or less, Farmington residents are preparing for the second shoe to drop — receiving a much higher utility bill than normal.
“The extreme weather throughout the Midwest last month caused broad disruption to the wholesale electric market,” said Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers. “Many wind generation assets were unavailable due to ice conditions, solar units were snow and ice covered, and some coal generation was unavailable due to wet and frozen coal stock.”
According to Beavers, unusually high consumer demand for natural gas resulted in the market price for natural gas increasing as much 100 times the normal price, resulting in higher electric production costs from natural gas fired generation plants.
“The city of Farmington realized the highest peak in electric usage ever experienced due to the extreme cold conditions and increased customer demand,” Beavers said. “The city purchases wholesale energy along with 34 other municipal electric utilities through its membership in the Missouri Public Energy Pool (MoPEP).”
Beavers explained that the city’s utility rates are based on an assumed annual average wholesale utility cost of $74 per mega-watt hour, which includes both the cost of energy and transmission service. However, with last month’s storm causing wholesale energy prices to increase significantly, the preliminary information received from market suppliers reveals that estimated costs for February are expected to be approximately $186 per megawatt hour.
“MoPEP and the city are currently reviewing options to mitigate the financial impact of the increased wholesale costs on its member cities and ultimately individual customers,” Beavers said. “Higher consumer usage results in higher electric utility bills.
"Electric current is charged to customers based on individual usage, and most customers will see higher utility bills for the next billing cycle due to increased usage of kilo-watt hours during extreme cold weather.
“The amount of energy billed is noted on the customers utility bill and the bill also includes usage for previous billing cycles for comparison. The per kilo-watt charge is established based on the forecasted wholesale cost for energy and is periodically adjusted, either up or down, based on a three-month rolling average that deviates from the forecasted cost.”
Beavers noted that Farmington has not revised its utility billing rates since 2013 — eight years ago. He added that the city has programs in place to help citizens who are hit with a large utility bill they may find difficult to pay — including deferring payment.
“We encourage Farmington customers who are unable to pay their full bill when due to contact us here at the city by calling 573-756-2620 to request assistance with deferment of all or part of their bill,” he said. “Some of our customers may also qualify for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to pay all or part of their bill through the East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA). Customers should call EMAA at 855-234-2015 to determine their eligibility for that.
