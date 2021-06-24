Recorder of Deeds discusses software updates

St. Francois County Recorder of Deeds Jay Graf gave a recent update on operations in his office.
Especially of note was the successful final transition to updated software for more efficient office operations.
“Our office has been using the same software for 12 years,” Graf said. “The older software, i-Document, became slower, harder to update and new programs were not compatible. The new software — AVID — is faster, updateable and compatible with the newer computers.
"The on-screen graphics are much less stressful on the eyes. The new AVID software allows for documents to be smoothly prepped, processed and posted. The entire office staff went through the training and are proficient using AVID, as well as other programs that we are now utilizing.
The newest programs include Condor, Monarch, Official Records Online and Swift. Laredo and Tapestry were carried over from i-Document.”
Graf said that an additional software upgrade the office has made is switching from i-Vitals to APEX. This upgrade allows those applying for a marriage license to begin the process online from home. They then come to the office to sign their application using the new kiosk at the front counter and receive their license.
“They can still come in the door,” he said. “Once we issue it, the next day it goes into effect. They have 30 days to get married. The second way to have it handled is to go to the county website, look up Recorder of Deeds and scroll down to marriage licenses. You can fill it out 90% of the way on there so that it saves time and minimize contact. They still have to come in and we can immediately finish the last 10% of the process. They then have to bring it back to be recorded.”
According to Graf, the existing contract the county has with Fidlar Technologies, AVID and all of the additional programs come at no extra yearly cost to the county.
All of these programs allow for customers to have easier and faster access to the county’s deeds, plats, surveys and marriage records. Graf said overall the AVID software is the best way to advance his office into the future. Other counties in Missouri — Franklin, Cape Girardeau and Jefferson for instance — along with counties in surrounding states have upgraded to AVID.
Graf cannot say enough about his staff at the office.
“The people here are awesome. The attitudes and work ethic to absorb the information and apply it to how we do things every day and reorganize it in their minds and hit the ground running with the new system is impressive to watch.
“Continuing to improve the Recorder of Deeds office fits our mission to create a county government operation that is effective, cost efficient and customer friendly. We believe this approach is the best way to achieve success and success is never final.”
