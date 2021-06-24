Recorder of Deeds discusses software updates

St. Francois County Recorder of Deeds Jay Graf gave a recent update on operations in his office.

Especially of note was the successful final transition to updated software for more efficient office operations.

“Our office has been using the same software for 12 years,” Graf said. “The older software, i-Document, became slower, harder to update and new programs were not compatible. The new software — AVID — is faster, updateable and compatible with the newer computers.

"The on-screen graphics are much less stressful on the eyes. The new AVID software allows for documents to be smoothly prepped, processed and posted. The entire office staff went through the training and are proficient using AVID, as well as other programs that we are now utilizing.

The newest programs include Condor, Monarch, Official Records Online and Swift. Laredo and Tapestry were carried over from i-Document.”

Graf said that an additional software upgrade the office has made is switching from i-Vitals to APEX. This upgrade allows those applying for a marriage license to begin the process online from home. They then come to the office to sign their application using the new kiosk at the front counter and receive their license.