Remembering 9/11

"We should always remember those that died working in those places and aboard those airplanes that day," Garcia said. "We should never forget the ultimate sacrifice those first responders made trying to save those trapped in those buildings and we should never forget those in the military service that have died in the war on terrorism since that day."

The crowd was hushed as everyone remembered where they were and what they were doing during that moment in 2001. A grateful appreciation for the first responders, both around the country and standing among the crowd, could be felt as Madison County Clerk Don Firebaugh took to the podium to end with a poem, by Roger J Robicheau, and prayer.

"We mourn their loss this day," Firebaugh said. "Those now with God, no danger near. So many loved ones left do stand, confronting loss throughout our land. I firmly pray for peace of mind, dear God please help each one to find. And to our soldiers now at war, God guide above, at sea, on shore. One final thought comes clear to me, for what must live in infamy. Absolutely, we'll remember, the eleventh of September."

Firebaugh said a prayer placing the thousands of innocent lives lost on that unforgettable day into the loving arms of God. He said they will always remember the courage of the countless men and women who put their lives at risk in order to rescue, alleviate and bring solace to the afflicted.

