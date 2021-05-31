Rep. Francis talks about passed bills

Missouri Rep. Rick Francis, R-Perryville, spoke recently at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School in Fredericktown and gave an update on what happened during the Missouri legislative session which began Jan. 1 and ended the second Friday in May.
"I want to start off talking about education bills," Francis said. "There were 146 education bills filed this session just by the House, not counting the Senate."
Francis said in the end only two of the 146 bills passed, one of which he hates, and one he likes.
"I'll start with the one I really, really like, the House Bill 297: students right to know," Francis said. "This will begin on Jan. 1 of 2022. It is where the Department of Higher Education and Department of Workforce Development will compile information for students to help them make decisions."
Francis used the example of a student who wished to become a teacher. He said the student would be able to access information regarding the cost of education to become a teacher, likelihood of finding a job after graduation and how much he or she will make.
"It will show you information that you should know," Francis said. "Parents and students should have that so they have some kind of idea what they are getting into and whether there is going to be a job for them on the other end after graduation. That was a good bill."
Francis said the other bill that passed is House Bill 349, which creates the empowerment scholarship accounts or ESAs. He said you may have heard it called vouchers.
"Parents can buy a tax credit in lieu of their state income tax," Francis said. "That takes the money right off the top of general revenue and they can turn around and use that for private school tuition, transportation and some technology."
Francis said this is the first time taxpayer money will go to private schools. He said they will have to work hard to prevent the program from expanding.
"At $50 million off the top of the cap of $75 million it will just be another session and they will want $100 million and so forth," Francis said. "This will just draw off dollars that we really need in public education."
Francis said they did manage to add something to the bill to help a little.
"These scholarships will only go into effect once we have appropriated 40% to school transportation," Francis said. "You're getting about 20% now, a lot schools in the district are getting like 17% to 18%. This means if it costs a dollar to transport kids they were only getting 17 or 18 cents, now they will be getting 40 cents."
Francis said the ESAs would not be available to Fredericktown students as it is only for cities with a population of 30,000 or greater.
"There were some other bills that were passed this year," Francis said. "I might as well start with the one I'm getting beat up the most on, the gas tax I voted for."
Francis said the gas tax, which passed, is a 2.5 cent tax accumulated to 12.5 cents over the next five years. He said the tax is refundable on your income tax returns if you wish to save your receipts.
"The first year it'll cost you between $12 and $15 and over the course of about five years somewhere about $70 or $90, based on the average amount of miles driven," Francis said. "Madison County and Bollinger County were the two in particular who have a lot of gravel roads and needs on some of that."
Francis said 15% of the tax will go to cities, 15% will go to counties and the remaining 70% will go to the state with 100% of the funds being used for roads and bridges.
Another tax that passed was the Wayfair sales tax, making Missouri the 50th state to do so.
Francis said this tax will help mom and pop shops be able to compete with the online marketplace. It will collect taxes from online shopping based on the zip code of the purchaser.
"We became the 50th state to allow sales tax to be done by zip codes so local dollars will start coming back into your local communities," Francis said. "It is estimated to generate $80 to $120 million for the the state and local."
Of all the bills presented during the session, Francis said, not one agricultural bill was passed.
"The number one industry in Missouri is agriculture and we didn't have one get across the finish line," Francis said. "So I wrote a letter to the governor asking for a special session over the AG bills, voter ID, plus initiative petition. Three things that we should have gotten done this session and we did not."
Francis also said Missouri became the 50th state to adopt the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program; they prohibited vaccine passports; exempted stimulus checks from paying state income tax; and passed the Second Amendment Protecting Act, which prevents state law enforcement officials from helping the federal government confiscate guns and so forth.
"Those are some of the highlights of this session," Francis said. "I think there were 65 bills that were passed and a budget of $35 billion. That is the only thing that we are required to do is pass a balanced budget but we like to get a few things done for Missouri as well."
