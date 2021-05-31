Rep. Francis talks about passed bills

"There were some other bills that were passed this year," Francis said. "I might as well start with the one I'm getting beat up the most on, the gas tax I voted for."

Francis said the gas tax, which passed, is a 2.5 cent tax accumulated to 12.5 cents over the next five years. He said the tax is refundable on your income tax returns if you wish to save your receipts.

"The first year it'll cost you between $12 and $15 and over the course of about five years somewhere about $70 or $90, based on the average amount of miles driven," Francis said. "Madison County and Bollinger County were the two in particular who have a lot of gravel roads and needs on some of that."

Francis said 15% of the tax will go to cities, 15% will go to counties and the remaining 70% will go to the state with 100% of the funds being used for roads and bridges.

Another tax that passed was the Wayfair sales tax, making Missouri the 50th state to do so.

Francis said this tax will help mom and pop shops be able to compete with the online marketplace. It will collect taxes from online shopping based on the zip code of the purchaser.