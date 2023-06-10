State Rep. Mike Henderson, R-117th District, spoke at the Desloge Chamber of Commerce Luncheon, an event held at the Lincoln Street Event Center on Tuesday. The discussion covered various topics, including budget management, education, infrastructure, workforce development, and rural healthcare.

Addressing his fellow chamber members and constituents, Henderson talked about management of the state budget, saying despite significant investments, the government had managed to retain $2.5 billion in reserves. He contrasted this approach with what he said was the federal government's practice of excessive spending.

Henderson pointed to unprecedented state spending in education, infrastructure, and workforce development. Stressing the significance of well-maintained infrastructure, he said, "We need to have good sewers and good water systems. We put a lot of money into it across the state of Missouri, and it will come back to help my kids and my grandkids, along with yours."

Henderson also spoke about his role in passing the Upscale Credentials Bill, a bill devised by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce to enhance workforce development. The bill lets employers provide training to employees using funds from the Department of Economic Development. The program will soon offer up to $2,000 per person for training and $30,000 per employer to upscale their workforce.

Education received significant attention in the discussion, focusing on pre-K expansion. Acknowledging the disparities in educational opportunities, he emphasized the importance of ensuring children read at grade level. He announced increased funding for schools next year but also acknowledged the challenges faced in the education sector, such as the shortage of teachers and stagnant teaching salaries.

Addressing the pressing issue of rural healthcare, Henderson expressed concern over the closure of hospitals in rural areas across the state. To combat this issue, he proposed the establishment of 24-hour pharmacies and labs in rural communities. Henderson's plan involves designating certain hospitals as rural and providing grants of up to $3 million to support their operations. He said he wants to ensure that residents of rural areas have access to timely healthcare services without having to travel long distances.

In addition to his major talking points, Henderson discussed several other significant state developments. He highlighted the tax cuts on Social Security which take effect Aug. 28. The cuts will benefit retirees by eliminating state-level taxes on their Social Security benefits, with increased benefits expected by September. He also announced a 0.5% reduction in state income tax, signaling a positive economic outlook for Missouri.

Henderson also addressed an approximate $2.5 billion investment in upgrading Interstate 70. This interstate expansion project aims to add three lanes from St. Louis to Kansas City in each direction, connecting two major points of commerce within Missouri.

Regarding crime, Henderson acknowledged the challenges faced in passing relevant legislation but shared his efforts to address the issue. He cited House Bill 301, which enabled the appointment of a special prosecutor for St. Louis, leading to the resignation of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Henderson said he believes this change will contribute to reducing crime rates in the city, emphasizing the importance of law and order above all else.

In addition to Henderson's legislative update, the Desloge Chamber of Commerce meeting recognized local businesses and organizations for their contribution to the community. Misty Boyer was presented with the Service Above Self Award for 2023, and Valerie Turk, owner of Greene's Florist, was recognized as a special guest of the chamber.