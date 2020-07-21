Rep. Smith introduces bill after St. Louis attorneys charged

The McCloskeys were not arrested but were issued summons to appear in court. Their first hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Gardner, St. Louis' first Black circuit attorney, said in an interview with The Associated Press that she will not seek jail time but will recommend a diversion program such as community service.

Protesters were marching to the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson when they veered onto a private street where the McCloskey’s $1.15 million home sits. Mark McCloskey came out with a semi-automatic rifle and his wife emerged with a semi-automatic handgun, according to a probable cause statement filed in support of the charges. No shots were fired, but Gardner said their actions risked creating a violent situation.

Mark McCloskey, on Tucker Carlson’s show Monday night on Fox News, questioned why he and his wife were charged but protesters were not. “It’s a bizarre, upside-down world,” McCloskey said.

Missouri Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a brief asking that the charges be dismissed under the state’s “castle doctrine,” which allows homeowners to protect their property with deadly force if necessary. Republican Gov. Mike Parson has said he will likely pardon the couple.