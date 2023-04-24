Recently, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-8th District, toured the Taum Sauk Hydroelectric Power Station in Reynolds County. During the tour, Smith received an update from Taum Sauk Plant Manager Bart Mabry on Ameren’s efforts to strengthen and modernize the Taum Sauk Hydroelectric Power Station’s infrastructure.

In December 2005, a ranger and his family of four were washed out of their house — and all survived — when 1.8 billion gallons of water in the reservoir overtopped the mountaintop dam due to a pump failure. The 20-foot wall of water severely damaged Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park, scrubbing the landscape of trees, leaving boulders in their place.

Ameren was reported to have paid a total of close to $200 million in settlements related to the dam breach.

According to the Association of State Dam Safety Officials, "Construction of a new Upper Reservoir for the Taum Sauk Pump Storage Plant took place from 2007 to 2010. Today, the reservoir is impounded by a roller-compacted concrete dam that is equipped with a multitude of safety features and appurtenances that adhere to current standards."

Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park was rebuilt and even improved, using $100 million of the $177 million settlement the state received. A visitor's center was added, using some of the boulders washed down the mountain and incorporating them into the center's facing. Park benches were built from downed trees. A pavilion was erected on the footprint of the ranger's house that was washed away.

Smith toured the power station April 15.

“It was great to be back in Reynolds County for a tour of the Taum Sauk Hydroelectric Power Station,” said Smith. “For decades, the power station has helped ensure homes, farms, and businesses won’t lose power when our energy grid struggles to keep up with high demand.

"I’m glad I had the opportunity to tour the site and to learn more about the critical role it plays in providing energy to families, farmers, and businesses when they need it most.”

As chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Smith said one of his top priorities is "advancing policies to strengthen America’s energy security and get our nation back on the path to energy independence..."

As part of this effort, Smith said, he supported the Lower Energy Costs Act, legislation he said he co-authored to help make America energy-independent again and make it easier to start new energy projects by streamlining the permitting process.

The Taum Sauk Hydroelectric Power Station was built in the 1960s and sits on 6,000 acres. The plant was designed to help meet peak electric power demand during the day. Excess electricity on the power grid is used to pump water back to the reservoir at night.