Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO), the House Republican Conference Secretary who also serves as a member on the House Ways and Means and House Budget Committees, released the following statement after voting “no” on the two Articles of Impeachment against President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday evening.
“Tonight, for the first time in our nation’s history, the U.S. House of Representatives impeached a duly elected President of the United States with an entirely partisan vote. The politically motivated impeachment of President Donald Trump has had no due process, it has been rife with bias, and it is shaking the foundations of our republic.
"Speaker Nany Pelosi and her liberal lieutenants have not been motivated by facts or fairness, but by their blind hatred of President Trump and everything he has accomplished. The Left has been trying to impeach President Trump since Day One with crimes they are making up as they go.
“Democrats are not impeaching the President because they are scared for our republic, they fear the President’s policies, and how well they are working. Over the last three years, unemployment has dropped to the lowest point in generations. We are securing better deals with our trading partners to protect American workers. A record numbers of taxes and regulations that stifle economic growth have been rolled back. All of these accomplishments are due to President Trump’s leadership and commitment to putting Americans first.
“I continue to stand with President Trump and defend him against these outrageous attacks from the liberal mob majority that consistently puts politics before people. This impeachment circus should have never been started; it has been a complete disgrace to our country and has caused complete chaos in government. I look forward to seeing the President acquitted on both charges by the United States Senate in a timely manner so we can get back to addressing the issues that face the American people.”
