During his local farm tour, Congressman Jason Smith, R-Salem, stopped for a visit at the Hinkebein Elk Ranch in Ste. Genevieve County on Tuesday afternoon.
Smith and State Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, took a short hayride tour of the ranch and learned about breeding and raising elk and the agricultural products that are produced and marketed in the cervid industry. The regulations involved in elk production were of particular concern to the congressman.
“Jo Ann Emerson did [the tours] before me and her husband did it before her,” Smith said. “What we learn in these stops, and they’re just not agricultural related, they can be any kind of regulation or law that has affected business or farmers or families.
“Our biggest success was in 2016. I look at it from our farm visits in 2016, we always do an after-report of all the laws and regulations that came throughout this month. How can we look at these, is there something we can try to work on?"
Smith explained that in 2016 he had collected a list of rules and regulations that farmers and businesses were concerned about. Right after President Donald Trump won the November election, Smith met with the president’s team and gave them a list of 17 different regulations to remove and Trump has repealed more than half of them.
“It was all stuff that came from our farm tour[s]. I don’t even like to call them tours, more like agricultural summits, they could be town halls, whatever.”
Kevin Hinkebein explained his background in farming and how he came about being an elk producer.
“[My parents] bought the farm here in 1948,” he said. “We always raised cattle and hogs. Dad used to plant a little wheat and corn. I grew up here, we were pretty much self-sufficient, milking cows, [raising] chickens and such. I always liked the farm. I’ve always liked animals, raised pheasants and quail and turkeys. Dad would always let us have everything we wanted to bring home; goats, sheep, whatever.”
Hinkebein worked for the USDA for 35 years and during that time, had the chance to return to Farmington in 1988.
“I’m retired now, I get to do what I want to do. When I saw that I could raise elk, I ordered some information from the Department of Agriculture for alternative farming. After reading that information, I ended up buying a pair [of elk] in 1992. I started raising them and bought a few along the way.”
