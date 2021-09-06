Rep. Smith visits Farmington Regional Stockyards

On Wednesday, Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO) visited the Farmington Regional Stockyards.

He toured their facilities and spent time discussing the current obstacles that cattle producers are facing.

“It’s great to see the next generation leading the way in the cattle industry, helping our producers get great prices for their cattle,” said Rep. Jason Smith. “The Farmington Regional Stockyard held its first sale nearly six decades ago and they’re still going strong!

"I heard loud and clear the concern they have about the anticompetitive practices of the Big 4 meat processors, whose actions keep the prices of cattle lower. I’m working in Washington to ensure all those involved in getting meat on the table – from the stockyards to the ranchers – benefit from a competitive market.”

The “Big Four” meat processors control 80% of the meat processing market. Their market position ultimately keeps prices for cattle low. Congressman Smith wrote the Justice Department earlier this year, asking that they investigate the Big Four.