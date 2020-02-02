U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) visited MOCAP in Park Hills recently for a tour of its facility and a roundtable discussion.
MOCAP launched in 1982 and moved to Park Hills in 1988. The Park Hills location, in addition to serving as its primary production plant, has also served as the company’s headquarters for a decade. The company employs over 100 people in the area and sells its products to roughly 5,000 different businesses. The facility produces industrial tape, handle grips for things like lawn mowers, and plugs to protect threaded parts during transport.
After President Trump championed historic tax cuts for small businesses and workers in 2017, MOCAP saw an opportunity to use its savings to expand, invest, and grow its operation here in Missouri. However, its management expressed concern that some of the tax relief in the 2017 law is not permanent and will expire in a few years; this makes longer term planning decisions difficult.
“We recognize the benefits of [President] Trump’s tax reforms,” said Mike Krull, MOCAP’s Chief Financial Officer. “We are trying to utilize them to the fullest extent. But the issue we are facing now is the uncertainty of the future in light of our decision to go ahead with the expansion.”
Congressman Smith has been incredibly vocal in Congress about the importance of making small business and family tax cuts permanent to provide them with stability.
“I have relentlessly pushed for making the tax relief from 2017 permanent, which helps provide much needed stability to our hardworking southern Missouri families,” said Congressman Smith. “I worked with President Trump to get historic tax cuts passed in Congress. Unfortunately, Democrats in Washington refused to make these tax relief benefits for families and small businesses permanent and required them to be phased out in the very near future. That is why I have authored several proposals with bipartisan support to make these lower tax rates permanent.”
Some of the bills that Congressman Smith has introduced include H.R. 216, the Main Street Tax Certainty Act, which makes permanent the 20-percent tax cut for small businesses from 2017; H.R. 217, the Permanent Tax Relief for Working Families Act, which makes permanent the increase to the child tax credit; and H.R. 218, the Death Tax Repeal Act, which eliminates the death tax.
