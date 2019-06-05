Gov. Mike Parson recently signed into law the Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act, also known as House Bill 126, which places narrow restrictions on abortion practices within the state.
The legislation comes just after some states in other parts of the country have passed laws easing regulation on abortion procedures.
At a time when several states are moving to opposite ends of the abortion debate spectrum, Missouri legislators decided to take a bold stance on the pro-life side of the issue.
Among the restrictions laid out in the legislation is the specification that, once a fetus has reached eight weeks of gestation, no abortion shall be performed. Legislators also put in measures to extend the gestation time to 14 weeks and again to 18 weeks to allow bill to hold up in higher courts in the event that the law ever be disputed in the Supreme Court.
State Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, said this bill is one of the strongest pro-life bills in the United States.
Unlike bills in other states, Wright said that Missouri's abortion bill was created to avoid having the law being contested in Supreme Court.
“[The bill] has certain fallbacks,” said Wright. “In the bill, it states that if a heartbeat can be detected in the eighth week, then an abortion can not be performed.
“If that's found, by the courts, to not be legal, then there's a fallback to the 14th week,” Wright explained. “If that doesn't meet the criteria of the court, then it goes to 18 weeks and ultimately to 20 weeks where we know it will stand.”
The bill also establishes the Late-Term Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which prohibits any abortion from being performed or induced on a woman carrying a late-term pain-capable child, as defined in the bill, that has reached 20 weeks of gestation or later.
The only exception to these restrictions that will be allowed under the new law is in the case of a medical emergency.
Under the new law, any abortions performed outside of the specified timeframe will potentially subject the provider of such abortion to be charged with a Class B felony and have his or her professional license revoked.
Further, medical professionals performing abortions will be required to submit a written certification that they have no prior knowledge that the woman elected to have an abortion procedure solely because of prenatal diagnosis, test, or screening indicating down syndrome or the potential for down syndrome in the unborn child.
The partisan bill passed with a final house vote of 108 in favor and 46 in opposition to the measure. The vote was essentially split down party lines in the Republican-controlled House and Senate.
“I ran as a pro-life candidate,” said Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre. “I think we will continue in the state legislature to try to protect the unborn children but we want to protect mothers too.
“You hear from the other side about how we need to protect women and I agree with that. But, I also think we need to protect the unborn as well and I think we took a strong stance on that this year in the state legislature.”
Also included in this bill was the modification of the definition of a pregnancy resource center. This modification allows increased tax credits for contributions made to the resource centers.
“The idea is to give more resources to these young girls who are pregnant,” Henderson said about the definition modification. “The pregnancy resource centers do a great job helping these young ladies and I think the idea was to make more resources available to them.”
Only one facility currently exists in Missouri that can legally carry out abortions. That could change soon.
A Planned Parenthood located in St. Louis is the only abortion site currently in operation in the state and the facility has only managed to remain open because of a temporary injunction. The temporary injunction was set for hearing before 22nd Judicial Circuit Judge Michael Francis Stelzer on Tuesday. However, the hearing was continued after newly filed motions in the case.
The general assembly has declared its intention that the state and its political subdivisions shall be a “sanctuary of life” to protect pregnant women and their unborn children, according to the text of the bill.
The law is set to take effect on Aug. 28 of this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.