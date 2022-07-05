Reps. Wright, Henderson honored as ‘Business Champions’

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry has recognized State Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, and Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre, as 2022 Business Champions. They are among several state lawmakers recognized by the chamber for supporting policies to grow the state’s economy and make Missouri a more competitive place to do business.

Responding to the recognition, Wright said, “I want to thank the Missouri Chamber of Commerce for this recognition and for working in good faith with the legislature to advance policies that will create good-paying jobs and train our workforce to fill them. Our policies continue to attract new businesses to our state and encourage our existing businesses to expand and create new jobs. This is a win-win for employers and for employees who have increased opportunities for family-supporting jobs.”

Henderson responded similarly.

“As a career educator, I greatly appreciate the commitment the chamber and the legislature have made to invest in our workforce so that Missourians are ready and able to take on jobs that pay a top wage,” he said. “This has been a great partnership that has positioned our state and our workforce for sustained success. I want to thank the Missouri Chamber for the work they’ve done and for recognizing my support for their efforts. I look forward to working with them in the future as we continue to move Missouri forward.”

This year, the Missouri General Assembly worked through challenging conditions to help move Missouri forward. The lawmakers recognized as Business Champions helped the Missouri Chamber successfully advocate for a number of important pro-business policies.

The Business Champions list was created after an analysis of dozens of key votes on important business issues. To be included, state legislators needed to have at least a 70% record of siding with the Missouri Chamber on priority business issues. This year, 24 members of the Missouri Senate and 68 members of the Missouri House of Representatives met that criteria.

“The Business Champion program is our way of thanking representatives Dale Wright and Mike Henderson, as well as Missouri’s other top pro-business lawmakers for their commitment to moving Missouri forward,” said Missouri Chamber President and CEO Daniel P. Mehan.

“Right now, we are in a critical moment that will determine how well our state will thrive in the post-pandemic economy," he continued. "The lawmakers we are highlighting as 2022 Business Champions were our most important supporters of the policies needed for Missouri to continue to seize this historic opportunity for growth.”

