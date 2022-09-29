Resident accuses Leadwood alderman of unpaid taxes

This month’s Leadwood Board of Aldermen meeting at city hall ended with accusations of unpaid taxes hurled against an elected official.

After a relatively brief, half-hour meeting that included aldermanic approval on water system purchases, buying asphalt for patching local roads and hearing an update on the massive overhaul of the city’s water and sewer systems, Mayor Ed Austin was just about to end the public portion of the meeting and take a 10-minute break before entering closed session, when audience member Danielle Mercer raised her hand and was granted permission to address the council.

Mercer accused Alderman Charlie Lewis of lying about having paid taxes on all his personal property. She claimed he and his wife, Tara, owed more than $2,000 to St. Francois County. Lewis protested he had paid all his taxes, and had always paid all of his taxes. He said he had just sold the commercial buildings he owned on Bank Street a couple of months ago around the time his father died, and to his knowledge, his name wasn’t on the deed of the property to which Mercer referred, 1209 Mill St.

When contacted Wednesday afternoon, Lewis said, upon checking, it seems as though rental property formerly belong to his deceased mother-in-law, Barbara Auton, had been put in his and his wife’s name. Lewis said his mother-in-law died two years ago in September, and, since then, his wife has often found it too difficult to handle the finer details of the estate. The unpaid taxes for 1209 Mill St. amount to $820.74 for 2020, and $767.14 for 2021 for a total of $1,587.88.

“Her mom (his mother-in-law) got dementia and also developed Sundowner’s, and her last couple of years were really rough,” Lewis said. “So that was a couple years ago she died, and my dad died a couple months ago. I got rid of my construction company and went to work for someone else, and it’s just been a rough few years. But we’ll be paying those taxes off within the next month or so. I didn’t know.”

Mercer also asked the aldermen what happened to a couple of personnel who no longer work for the city. It was indicated Street Department worker Dickie Davis and Water Clerk Cindy Davis no longer are employed by the city. A couple of the aldermen explained that personnel issues are confidential and protected by Missouri’s Sunshine Law, and would not elaborate.

In other news:

Aldermen were told by Water Supervisor Kevin Brooks that the project that would overhaul the city’s water and sewer systems is progressing and is in the hands of USDA Rural Development’s Mike Hartmann, who should be reviewing the plans forwarded by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The USDA loan is being paid in part by a grant from the DNR’s Community Development Block Grant program.

To keep the current water and sewer systems operational, aldermen approved spending $500 on a four-inch flow meter, $400 on a copper crimping tool, and $6,000 for a control panel to replace the one damaged when a tree limb fell on it.

Aldermen approved $400 for police training and let Chief Emily Portell know she has their blessing to hire Joseph LaFrance as a reserve officer.

The aldermen approved adding storage to the security system’s memory so that six months’ worth of surveillance can be stored.