Residents can sign up for RAVE emergency alerts

St. Francois County Acting Emergency Manager Nick Jones is encouraging county residents to sign up with the county’s RAVE Alert system.
“It is a weather alert system that the county commission put into effect last year,” he said. “It sends out weather alerts such as tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flash flood warnings, along with fire danger warnings as well.”
Users can set the system up to receive text messages, phone calls, emails or any combination of all three. The system is completely free to the user.
“To sign up for it you just have to go to our website sfcgov.org,” Jones said. “At the top are the departments. Click on Emergency Management, scroll halfway down the page, there’s a link to sign up for it.
"You can also call me in my office at 573-431-2777, extension 125. I’ve helped some people to sign up for it, it’s easy to do. If you set up your own account, I can’t go in and change your alerts. I talk you through how to do it, but I can’t do it for you.
Jones said they haven't had as many people sign up for the service as they thought they would.
According to Jones, RAVE works off of a polygon system. If a resident lives in the southern part of the county, a tornado warning in the northern part of the county would not give a notification to that resident.
“That way you are not getting a false notification. If it does go off, it is a true alert that you need to be aware of,” he said.
For call alerts, a phone call will come up as a 431-xxxx number, and as soon as the call is answered, a voice says “SFCGOV” and will explain what the alert is. A text message or email will have the heading “SFCGOV Alert:” and show what the weather alert is.
Each type of weather alert can be customized to how the user is notified. Jones said that people may not always want a phone call.
“I stressed to people, tornadoes and severe thunderstorms, you probably want it to call you at 2 a.m.,” he said. “Heightened fire danger you may want to know in the morning, but not at 2 a.m.”
Although spring is coming soon and is traditionally considered the stormy season, Jones states that severe weather can come at any time.
“I was looking, we had tornado warnings put out in January last year,” he said. “It’s Missouri, if you don’t like the weather, wait a second.”
