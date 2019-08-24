Traffic issues on a private road was a topic during the public comments section of the St. Francois County Commission meeting on Tuesday.
Ronald Hagan and Dorothy Donze, residents on Mitchell Pass Road, brought up issues of trespassing and property damage by unauthorized through traffic.
“Several months ago we were here talking about Mitchell Pass.” Hagan said. “We were told what we had to do to stop people from on top of the hill from coming down and trashing our road and tearing it up. [They are] driving on easements and making ditches there.
“[On Aug. 11] I put posts on both sides of the road, which is a 10 feet opening. We were told that the people that lived on Mitchell Pass, on the hill, had to have keys to that gate as well. We didn’t get the gate up. We had the posts in and put a fence on the easement so they don’t drive on the easement, because they were tearing it up. They tore all of that down.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler asked who tore it down.
Donze explained that the people up on Oak Ridge Trail did. She said he knows that residents on the lower end of Mitchell Pass don’t go across the creek and do not go on Oak Ridge Trail. She explained that people take it as a shortcut because they think it is a county road.
“It is privately maintained by all of us,” she said.
When questioned about the resident’s concerns, St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock addressed the issue.
“We deal with this quite often throughout the county with private roads all over the county, also with the lake developments: Goose Creek, Lake Timberline, Lake Hanna,” he said. “It’s private property. The way I explain it to people, if out on my farm if I want to drive 100 miles an hour across my farm, I can and there’s nothing the law can do about it. The sheriff’s department can only enforce state law and federal law on private property.
“The property damage that was done, I think my officers took a report and sent it to the prosecuting attorney, whether there are any charges going to be done from there on, I do not know. There’s an easement there, it’s not a county road, never has been. The easement is with the property association.”
Donze clarified that they had no problems with residents living along Mitchell Pass Road, only with other people driving through thinking it is a county maintained road and doing damage with all of the traffic. She considered anyone not a resident using the road as trespassers.
Bullock suggested installing wildlife cameras to capture pictures of vehicles and license plates. The photos would assist the sheriff’s department and the prosecutor’s office with charging violators.
In an answer to a question from Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher, Bullock affirmed that property damage was a violation of the law.
Gallaher asked, “Dan, what about trespass, does that qualify as a legal matter that you can handle?”
Bullock answered, “It does. On trespassing, our attorney advises us that we should write a ticket or a summons to come to court.”
