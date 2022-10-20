 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Residents detail wants for Desloge

  • Updated
  • 0
Drew Christian

Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission Deputy Director Drew Christian listens to a resident during the first town hall meeting for the Desloge Comprehensive Plan. Items brought up included sidewalks, stormwater issues, and recycling. 

 Danielle Thurman

The first of two town hall meetings to hear about Desloge residents' wants regarding the city's new comprehensive plan drew a good crowd. Residents spoke about issues regarding sidewalks, flooding issues, and ways to grow the city economically.

The meeting was hosted by Drew Christian, deputy director of the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission (SEMORPC). SEMORPC serves seven counties, and works with local governments, economic development organizations, civic groups, all the way down to individual citizens. The commission also helps local governments, at the request of the government, with ways to help economic development and livability.

Christian has been working with the SEMORPC for a decade, and said this was the most people he has seen attend a meeting of this type. He ran out of printed questionnaires and had to make more copies.

The comprehensive plan is a plan looking at a wide multitude of items for a city, explained Christian. The plan can look at physical items, such as development of land, transportation, environmental issues, parks, economical ideas, infrastructure development, and more. The plan is not specific, as Christian asked for generic, big-picture ideas. Updates to the plan are encouraged every five to 10 years.

People are also reading…

The questionnaire asked residents to list strengths and weaknesses, what future changes or developments could be an opportunity or a problem for the city, and steps or actions the city should take for the questions asked.

One of the hot-topic issues brought up to Christian was the issue of flooding, specifically when it rains. Multiple residents have expressed issues when it rains, and occasionally the stormwater can block streets. One idea was to have a detention pond near the flood-prone area.

Another idea to improve possible safety was to add more sidewalks, and improve the ones already in the town.

At the Desloge City Park, there is sidewalk around three-fourths of the park, one resident said, but there is a section near Brim Street which does not have sidewalk. The resident said she often sees people walking in the street and would like to see the walkway completed for safety.

There was also the issue of no sidewalk on Hawthorne. According to residents, there are multiple people who walk from Hawthorne to Walmart. Truck traffic was also a concern on Hawthorne, as a resident said the trucks come flying down the "narrow" street when there are often school buses stopping in the morning and afternoon. The intersection also has suffered damage, according to one resident, due to the trucks. One idea proposed was an alternate route for trucks. 

Another need was a sidewalk for Elm Street, especially near the school.

Businesses that residents would like to see included an urgent care, coffee shops, lumberyard and more.

One person pointed out that people want to build houses in the area but there are not enough empty lots to build on. 

“I look at the map here, and I can see there’s not a lot of spots in that can be developed in our city limits,” said Ward I Alderman John Wigger before explaining there’d be just a few he can see which may be developed, but are overall pretty small.

Other topics briefly discussed included the idea of recycling, updates to the pool or expansion, addition of a senior center, and increasing senior housing.

The second town hall meeting is set for Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Desloge City Hall. Christian can be contacted at 573-547-8357 ext. 315 or through email at dchristian@semorpc.org with ideas or questions. All ideas are welcome from residents of Desloge; no idea is too big or too small, according to Christian.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Farmington buys former firehouse

Farmington buys former firehouse

During the latest city council meeting, the city of Farmington agreed to purchase the Big River Broadband Building located at the corner of Ha…

SFCHC offering flu shots

SFCHC offering flu shots

The St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC) is offering flu vaccinations for this year’s flu season Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3:…

Commission approves Flock cameras

Commission approves Flock cameras

With the beginning of a new term, the St. Francois County Commission held their regular session on Monday and dealt with several issues, inclu…

Commission discusses projects

Commission discusses projects

The St. Francois County Commission dealt with building maintenance issues and new construction bids during their regular session Tuesday morning.

Engler addresses election concerns

Engler addresses election concerns

Wednesday, the meeting room at the St. Francois County Courthouse Weber Road Facility was already standing-room-only 15 minutes before a 10:30 meeting in which County Clerk Kevin Engler shared possible changes he is exploring for April elections and beyond. He stressed at the top of the meeting that, except for Missouri’s new law requiring photo IDs and changes to nursing home voting, Nov. 8’s election will have no other alterations, the precincts will all be open for citizens to exercise their constitutional rights.

Watch Now: Related Video

Endangered tiger welcomes tiny trio at zoo in London

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News