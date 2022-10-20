Residents detail wants for Desloge

The first of two town hall meetings to hear about Desloge residents' wants regarding the city's new comprehensive plan drew a good crowd. Residents spoke about issues regarding sidewalks, flooding issues, and ways to grow the city economically.

The meeting was hosted by Drew Christian, deputy director of the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission (SEMORPC). SEMORPC serves seven counties, and works with local governments, economic development organizations, civic groups, all the way down to individual citizens. The commission also helps local governments, at the request of the government, with ways to help economic development and livability.

Christian has been working with the SEMORPC for a decade, and said this was the most people he has seen attend a meeting of this type. He ran out of printed questionnaires and had to make more copies.

The comprehensive plan is a plan looking at a wide multitude of items for a city, explained Christian. The plan can look at physical items, such as development of land, transportation, environmental issues, parks, economical ideas, infrastructure development, and more. The plan is not specific, as Christian asked for generic, big-picture ideas. Updates to the plan are encouraged every five to 10 years.

The questionnaire asked residents to list strengths and weaknesses, what future changes or developments could be an opportunity or a problem for the city, and steps or actions the city should take for the questions asked.

One of the hot-topic issues brought up to Christian was the issue of flooding, specifically when it rains. Multiple residents have expressed issues when it rains, and occasionally the stormwater can block streets. One idea was to have a detention pond near the flood-prone area.

Another idea to improve possible safety was to add more sidewalks, and improve the ones already in the town.

At the Desloge City Park, there is sidewalk around three-fourths of the park, one resident said, but there is a section near Brim Street which does not have sidewalk. The resident said she often sees people walking in the street and would like to see the walkway completed for safety.

There was also the issue of no sidewalk on Hawthorne. According to residents, there are multiple people who walk from Hawthorne to Walmart. Truck traffic was also a concern on Hawthorne, as a resident said the trucks come flying down the "narrow" street when there are often school buses stopping in the morning and afternoon. The intersection also has suffered damage, according to one resident, due to the trucks. One idea proposed was an alternate route for trucks.

Another need was a sidewalk for Elm Street, especially near the school.

Businesses that residents would like to see included an urgent care, coffee shops, lumberyard and more.

One person pointed out that people want to build houses in the area but there are not enough empty lots to build on.

“I look at the map here, and I can see there’s not a lot of spots in that can be developed in our city limits,” said Ward I Alderman John Wigger before explaining there’d be just a few he can see which may be developed, but are overall pretty small.

Other topics briefly discussed included the idea of recycling, updates to the pool or expansion, addition of a senior center, and increasing senior housing.

The second town hall meeting is set for Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Desloge City Hall. Christian can be contacted at 573-547-8357 ext. 315 or through email at dchristian@semorpc.org with ideas or questions. All ideas are welcome from residents of Desloge; no idea is too big or too small, according to Christian.