Residents need to stay vigilant

Cases of COVID-19 to appear to be slowing down, but St. Francois County Health Center Director Amber Elliott says now is the time to stay vigilant.

There is one confirmed active case of the virus in the county right now, bringing the total to 34.

“There are probably more active cases in the community,” Elliott said during her Facebook Live update on Thursday. “So we’ve got to be really careful not to be complacent in feeling like, ‘OK, the virus is gone; we don’t need to worry about it anymore’ because that’s just not the case.

No new cases were reported last week, and just one case has been reported so far this week. And emergency room data also points to the virus slowing down, according to Elliott.

But she warned that there are likely cases out there that haven’t been tested. The virus is still here, she said, and the St. Louis area is still seeing community spread. With the state starting to open back up, more travelling is happening.

“We expect that we are going to see more cases,” Elliott said. “Again, the virus isn’t going to just disappear without a vaccine and that’s probably a long way off.”