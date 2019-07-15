St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler and County Assessor Dan Ward recently provided an update on the ongoing property tax reassessment informal appeals process and Board of Equalization (BOE) sessions.
Ward noted that they have a tremendous amount of informal discussions, and wants to make sure that they see everybody’s property. He said he does not want to miss anybody that calls and asks for an informal hearing to determine whether there could be some depreciation on the buildings that could bring the values down.
“Our land values are usually going to be established at what they are unless there is some sort of topography issue due to drainage, or it’s really hilly or woods,” he said. “We are trying to stay on top of it. The Board of Equalization has been going smoothly. We are getting cancellations due to our informal hearings.
“Some of it has to do with correcting issues. We are dealing with condos right now. We think they are too high, we want to address those. That is going to be a big project. Right now we are doing them one at a time as they come in, but before this is over, all condos will be addressed."
There were also issues with mobile homes.
“The mobile home values I felt was too high and we’ve addressed that and are bringing that down," he said. "There are some other little glitches in the system that we have corrected that have satisfied some taxpayers. We are trying to get that 90-95 percent.
“The Board of Equalization has been very fair. Some homes that justify a decrease, they have been doing so. They have been holding my values on quite a few also.”
Engler explained that approximately 70 percent of BOE decisions have reduced the original reassessment.
“One of the things that people don’t realize is that assessors don’t go inside the house,” he said. “Most people have been satisfied with their appeal process. We have had cancellations on almost 50 percent of the people that initially called. I don’t think that most people would cancel their appearance without some satisfaction from their informal appeals with the assessor.”
According to Engler, his office was contacted by approximately 500 people about BOE appointments.
“We set up about 300 appointments, with a bunch of people on the list,” he said. “Since that time, it will probably be about half of that will have settled in informal appeals.”
At BOE sessions, Engler will provide information on the “Circuit Breaker” program to any appellant that may qualify, and has been bringing up the subject wherever he can.
“Probably less than 25 percent of the people that qualify for this program in the county [use this],” he said. “Anecdotally, when talking to people, most aren’t even aware that it exists.”
The Missouri Property Tax Credit also known as Missouri’s Circuit Breaker Program is a state tax credit designed for low-income seniors and qualifying disabled persons.
“I believe that AARP runs a program at the library during tax time to help people with this process,” Engler said. “It could really help some people that are tight on fixed income to stay in their houses.”
Engler stressed that some renters are also eligible for a return on paying rent under the program.
“Even if you are renter, you can apply in certain circumstances,” he said. “Your rent is going to be increased because the taxes are going to be increased.”
The Missouri Property Tax Credit is available for the following qualified individuals:
Individual or spouse must be 65 years old or older or be 100 percent disabled. Must be a resident of Missouri for entire calendar year. Individuals 60 years or older receiving spouse Social Security benefits may qualify.
Renters and part-year owners: Single household income $27,500 or less, married filing combined, $29,500 or less. Must have paid real estate or rent on home occupied.
Owners occupying home entire year: Single household income $30,000 or less, married filing combined, $34,000 or less. Must have paid real estate or rent on home occupied.
Renters in a facility that does not pay property taxes are not eligible.
For more information: https://dor.mo.gov/personal/ptc/, order a form at 800-877-6881
